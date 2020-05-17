Liam Gallagher's late fashion brand has more than $ 18 million in debt

Instagram

Green is allegedly unable to pay suppliers and other companies that worked for the fashion brand before it closes because there is no money left.

Liam GallagherThe former fashion brand Pretty Green reportedly owes creditors more than $ 18 million.

According to British newspaper The Sun, new documents filed with Companies House this week said 52 companies had filed claims, worth more than $ 3.4 million, with the brand now defunct.

Meanwhile, another 274 creditors were yet to file their own claims, worth more than $ 15.4 million.

The editors of the publication claimed that some suppliers and transport companies that worked with Oasis The singer's brand before it closed last year will not be paid as "there is no cash left in the pot."

"This is devastating news for a number of companies, especially in the current climate. There just is no cash left in the pot to pay everyone," said one source. "Former staff and some lenders will receive their cash refund from Pretty Green Ltd, but providers and cargo companies will be singing for their dinner."

"If they can get any cash back, it will put them down well, in many cases with a six-figure figure."

Pretty Green was founded by the former Oasis star in 2009, but was purchased by JD Sports after its administration in March 2019.