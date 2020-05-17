Lava: Lava will shift production from China to India, to invest Rs 800 crore – Latest News

In a boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's local vocal call, the national brand Lava announced on Saturday that it will change all of its mobile R,amp;D, design and manufacturing for the China-India export market within the next six months, and announced that it will invest around Rs 800 crore overall in due course.

Lava exports more than 33 percent of its phones to markets such as Mexico, Africa, Southeast Asia, and Western Asia.

As part of the transition, Lava will invest around Rs 80 crore this year and subsequently around Rs 800 crore over the next five years.

The move came after Indian mobile phone makers gained a significant cost advantage over China from the Production Incentive Scheme (PLI) scheme announced by the government last month, the company said in a statement.

"We have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to shift all of our research, design and manufacturing of mobile devices from China to India," said Hari Om Rai, President and CEO of Lava.

"With incentives tied to production, our manufacturing disabilities for the global market would be largely met, therefore we plan to make this change," added Rai.

Lava currently follows a double strategy for its exports: one through the sale of phones with its brand and the other through the manufacture or customization of products for electronic companies.

The PLI scheme extends an incentive from 4 percent to 6 percent on incremental sales (during the base year) of goods manufactured in India and covered under target segments, to eligible companies, for a period of five years, after the base year definite.

It was launched when the national electronic hardware manufacturing sector faces the lack of a level playing field against competing nations.

According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the sector suffers from a disability of around 8.5% to 11% due to the lack of adequate infrastructure, national supply chain and logistics; high cost of finance; inadequate availability of quality energy; limited design capabilities and R,amp;D focus by industry; and insufficiencies in skill development.

National mobile brand Lava last week resumed production at its manufacturing facility in Noida with more than 20 percent production capacity.

Almost 600 employees in its 3,000-person workforce are now back at the factory after the company received approval from state authorities.

