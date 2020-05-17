Larsa Pippen Strikes Back Trolls Who Criticized Her Separation From Scottie Pippen

It seems that Larsa Pippen will never have a break from her social media fans regarding her controversial split from basketball legend Scottie Pippen. People Magazine picked up on a reality star social media exchange recently in which they discussed back and forth with some of their fans.

As just noted, Larsa's name is rarely mentioned in the headlines without being related in any way to her ex-husband. According to the aforementioned media, this weekend Larsa shared a selfie on her GI along with the caption that said: "Find someone to put you first!"

Many of her fans rushed to jump on her and accuse her of parting with Scottie when he needed her most. Pippen responded by saying, "Really? I did everything for him, literally everything." Later, fans accused her of cheating on him first, and that's what really got Larsa going.

Pippen demanded that his fan "stop tripping,quot; and told them they didn't know what they were talking about. Pippen went on to say that she still supports him in many ways, but that he already refuses to "air his dirty clothes,quot;.

In other words, it seems that Larsa was hinting that Scottie was the real cheat. This occurs just a month after she came out to support Scottie on Twitter after her career earnings with the Bulls were featured for all to see on the documentary series, The last Dance, which revolved around Michael Jordan's rise to legendary status today.

Fans continued to mention Scottie's career, to which the reality star responded by noting that the NBA player earned over $ 100 million during his time as a professional basketball player. According to the variety, The last Dance He noted the salary discrepancy between the two players, Scottie and Michael.

As fans already know, Larsa and Pippen were married in 1997 and shared four children together, including Sophia, Justin, Preston, and Scotty Junior. However, two years ago, in November, the couple finally broke up after 21 years.

It was rumored that she cheated on him with the rapper, Future. TMZ reported around the same time as their separation that she was hanging out with the Atlanta recording artist. However, the couple said they were simply friends.



