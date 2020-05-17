Home Local News Lakers' Dwight Howard reveals mother of 6-year-old son died in parenthesis –...

Lakers' Dwight Howard reveals mother of 6-year-old son died in parenthesis – Up News Info Los Angeles

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Lakers' Dwight Howard reveals mother of 6-year-old son died in parenthesis - CBS Los Angeles
%MINIFYHTML643f9369db85d28cc810f0fcc6a678e514%

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Lakers center Dwight Howard had to deal with his own personal tragedy during the closure of the coronavirus.

In a conference call with journalists on Friday, Howard revealed that the mother of his 6-year-old son died in early April, according to the Bleacher report. The death was reportedly not related to COVID-19.

The Associated Press reported that Howard, 34, said he had epilepsy and died of a fatal attack.

Howard told reporters that he is focused on supporting his son and being there during this difficult time.

The 8-time All-Star has five children with different mothers and is currently at home with her son in Georgia during the NBA break.

%MINIFYHTML643f9369db85d28cc810f0fcc6a678e516%

%MINIFYHTML643f9369db85d28cc810f0fcc6a678e517%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©