Lakers' Dwight Howard reveals mother of 6-year-old son died in parenthesis – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Lakers center Dwight Howard had to deal with his own personal tragedy during the closure of the coronavirus.

In a conference call with journalists on Friday, Howard revealed that the mother of his 6-year-old son died in early April, according to the Bleacher report. The death was reportedly not related to COVID-19.

The Associated Press reported that Howard, 34, said he had epilepsy and died of a fatal attack.

In a video call right now, Dwight Howard said the mother of her 6-year-old son died about 6 weeks ago. He had epilepsy and a fatal seizure, says the Lakers center. %MINIFYHTML643f9369db85d28cc810f0fcc6a678e515% He is grateful that he was able to be home in Georgia to be with his son and help him process the loss. pic.twitter.com/BWLrdWIU3n – Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) May 15, 2020

Howard told reporters that he is focused on supporting his son and being there during this difficult time.

The 8-time All-Star has five children with different mothers and is currently at home with her son in Georgia during the NBA break.