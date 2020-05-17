Kylie Jenner shows off her perfect abs in a new outfit

Kylie Jenner is always there when her family needs her and when her older sister Kim Kardashian released new colors for her Skims Cozy Collection, Kylie was ready to put on an outfit, take photos, and post them on her social media pages. Kylie has 176.3 million followers on Instagram and is one of the most followed celebrities worldwide. The 22-year-old self-made billionaire has an incredible reach and when promoting a product, it is almost certain to be a success.

Kardashians and Jenners often wear Skims and promote the line, but there's something a little unique about Kylie's new photos. You may have noticed that the background looks different and that's because Kylie took the photos in her new mansion. Kylie didn't write anything in the caption, instead just added a heart emoji.

It was Kim herself who stepped in to say that Kylie was using the newest color to add nuance to the Cozy Skims Collection line.

The Cozy Collection is extremely popular and consists of tanks, pants and shorts, all in super luxurious fabric. Kim has even been photographed in a bikini made of fabric and North West wore the collection at Saint West's birthday party.

In the photo, Kylie Jenner had her full curves on display and showed off her perfect abs. It's hard to believe that just two years ago she was pregnant with her adorable daughter Stormi Webster.

You can see the photo that Kylie Jenner shared on her Instagram account below.

Kylie recently went viral for a video where she taught her daughter Stormi Webster a lesson in patience. In the video, Kylie placed a bowl of chocolate candy in front of Stormi and told her that she could have multiple pieces, but that she had to wait for Kylie to return.

Millions of people around the world have appreciated the video as Stormi not only practiced patience, but even sang a little song while waiting.

You can watch Stormi Webster's viral video practicing patience below.

What do you think about Kylie's new place? Do you like the new color of the Cozy collection?

