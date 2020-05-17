Kyle Larson's Suspension Timeline: Why He Was Dismissed From NASCAR And When Can He Come Back?

NASCAR Cup driver Kyle Larson will not appear when the sport returns this Sunday at Darlington Raceway.

NASCAR suspended him indefinitely and Chip Ganassi Racing fired him last month after using the N-word in a live Twitch broadcast while competing on the iRacing simulator. It also lost its main sponsors due to the incident.

Larson has been allowed to return to the World of Outlaws Sprint NOS Energy Drink car series, but has not been given a date for when he will be allowed to return to the Cup circuit.

Here are all the details you need to know about Larson's use of a racial slur and the consequences of the incident:

When did Kyle Larson use a racial slur?

Larson used the N word when speaking to other drivers during an iRacing competition on a virtual track on April 12. Their language, clearly on Twitch, quickly went viral that Sunday night.

Larson didn't know he was talking to the entire group of drivers in the online simulation rather than just to his observer when he said, "Can't you hear me? Hello, n-".

His fellow streamers responded with surprise.

"Kyle, you're talking to everyone, dude," said Anthony Alfredo as the reality of the situation unfolded.

The next morning, a series of consequences were delivered for his actions.

Why did NASCAR suspend Kyle Larson?

In a statement released April 13, the day after Larson used the insult, NASCAR wrote that it "would not tolerate the type of language used."

Lost Sponsorships

All of Larson's main sponsors maintain their relationships with him, including McDonald's and Credit One Bank.

Sorry

Larson issued an apology via Twitter video the morning after using the insult.

"I just want to say I'm sorry," Larson said. "Last night I made a mistake and said the word that should never, ever be said, and there is no excuse for that. They didn't raise me that way. You know, it's a horrible thing to say."

Reactions from other drivers

Bubba Wallace, one of the few non-white drivers in a sport with a negative reputation for racial issues, said Larson apologized to him after the incident.

While Wallace said he believed Larson finally deserved a second chance, he was unequivocal in his condemnation of the insult.

"I told him it was too easy for him to use the word and that he had to do better and get it out of his vocabulary," Wallace said. "There is no place for that word in this world."

When can Kyle Larson return from his suspension?

Larson is suspended indefinitely, leaving his possible return date in the air. NASCAR has said it would not comment further on his condition until he is ready to bring it back.