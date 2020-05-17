KUWK: This is how Khloe Kardashian reacted to her former French Montana by flirting with her sister Kourtney!

Khloe Kardashian's ex French Montana made headlines after leaving a flirtatious comment on one of her sisters, Kourtney's posts on social media! With that said, fans have been wondering how Khloe reacted to this and now, insider claims to know the answer!

It all started with the mother of three looking stunning as always in a photo she posted a couple of days ago.

Kourtney was wearing a swimsuit and resting, enjoying the good weather.

Obviously, he received a lot of praise from his fans, but nobody expected French Montana to leave a comment too, much less so thirsty!

After all, he was romantically involved with his sister Khloe in the past, so writing "Owwwwww ratataaa,quot; under the photo was seen as very awkward by many!

Fans were mostly confused but also curious to know how Khloe felt about it!

At the same time, there have also been rumors that French and Kourtney are having an affair, so he didn't hesitate to talk about it in the comment section.

Now, a source tells HollywoodLife that ‘French is still very close to Kourtney. They are very good friends. Khloe doesn't mind at all that French leaves a comment on her page. Kourtney and French found it amusing. French and Kourtney talk all the time, and he and Khloe also talk from time to time. He has remained friendly to the family. "

The source also made sure to address the romance rumors, clarifying that there's nothing like that between French and Kourtney!

‘Khloe and French haven't been romantic for that long. They have all moved completely. Leaving a friendly comment is harmless and pointless. Despite the rumors, Kourtney and French never went out, but they think it's funny that people think so. They are both flirtatious people, but Kourtney would never do that, "they explained.



