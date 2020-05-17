KUWK: Caitlyn Jenner and her daughters Kendall and Kylie are closer than ever during this quarantine

Caitlyn Jenner and her daughters Kylie and Kendall have been quarantined separately. However, they are rumored to be closer than ever.

This is what an unidentified source tells HollywoodLife, adding that the transgender icon is "very close,quot; to her daughters with her ex, Kris Jenner.

‘Caitlyn talks to Kendall and Kylie all the time. Even before quarantine, they would face FaceTime multiple times a day, quarantine hasn't changed that. Caitlyn calls them, but the girls also call her a lot. They are very, very close and supportive. Kendall and Caitlyn share a love of automobiles, and Kylie often talks to her father about her real estate investments and business efforts. They speak every day and often many times a day. Caitlyn also talks a lot with Kim, "the source shared with the media outlet.

The young billionaire just bought a huge $ 36.5 million mansion, so it looks like Caitlyn has been giving him good advice on real estate investing!

Kylie, her daughter, Stormi and her ex and baby daddy, Travis Scott have already moved their confinement there and the makeup mogul has been sharing many photos of her posing inside, showing off the luxurious interior.

Speaking of which, the Caitlyn source ‘thinks the property is a very solid investment and loves that Kylie was able to buy this new dream home on her own. Cait is very proud of how Kylie spends her money. She is very responsible and sensible with that. They talk every day and Kylie always asks for the opinion and Cait's advice and Cait always encourages her to invest her money wisely. "

Of course, Caitlyn would love Kylie "no matter what," but seeing how wealthy she managed to get back is something that really "impresses,quot; her father.



