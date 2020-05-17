Kristin Cavallari updates fans on how she is raising her three children in the midst of their divorce and the closure of the coronavirus

Kristin Cavallari recently participated in an Instagram Live conversation for Revolve with her stylist Dani Michelle; and the Very cavallari Star discussed what life at home in Nashville is like with her three children in the midst of her divorce from Jay Cutler, not to mention a lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cavallari, who is the mother of Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6 and Saylor, 4, said she was at the home of her best friend and stylist Justin Anderson for the Instagram Live convo. He explained that they have been together since the first day of quarantine, including during their three-week vacation in the Bahamas, which also included Cutler.

After seizing the opportunity to return to his Nashville home in early April, Cutler filed for Cavallari's divorce. The reality star says that when it comes to caring for your children during quarantine, they have "made the most of every creative idea."

"I used to wake up at 5 a.m. every morning, exercise, and then I'd get my kids ready for school, take them to school, and go to the office," Cavallari explained. "I haven't set an alarm since this has all been happening. It's going to be very difficult for me to do it again. I don't know if I can get back to that 5am lifestyle."

Uncommon James founder says that because of her children, she has been getting up anywhere between 6:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m., and she generally doesn't let her children sleep with her. However, she has been rotating the children for the past week. Despite being cute, Cavallari says those are the moments that will never be the same and that he will never get them back. In that sense, she says she has been trying to "really enjoy that time,quot; with her children.

As for homeschooling, Cavallari says teaching his sons Camden and Jaxon has been "hard." He noted that Jaxon will not listen and refuses to do the job, saying that fighting with him for doing his school work is "too difficult."

However, she says that because her children are very young, it is not "the end of the world,quot; if they do not sit down every day and do school work. She says everyone is going crazy because they can't go anywhere.

According to People In the magazine, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler reached a custody agreement that names the former couple as "joint primary residential parents," and also agreed to release the funds for her to buy a new home.



