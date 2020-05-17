Kristin Cavallari became real about living with her best friend, parenting, and more

Leave it to Kristin Cavallari to keep it real.
Uncommon James founder recently spoke about his quarantined life during the Coronavirus pandemic, how she is raising her three children during all this and what it has been like to live with her best friend in the middle of her divorce Jay Cutler.
On Saturday, Kristin had a candid conversation on Instagram Live with her stylist, Dani Michelle.
On the one hand, the Very cavallari Star explained that she has stayed with her best friend, Justin AndersonSince returning from a three-week vacation in the Bahamas: Anderson, her fiancé, Jay, and the children were also on the road.
"I'm at my friend Justin's house right now," shared the fashion mogul with her stylist. "We have been together for the entire quarantine time, literally from day one."
Fans of reality TV personality will remember that two weeks after returning to Nashville, she and the retired NFL star announced that they were getting divorced.
When it comes to her three children:Camden Jack Cutler (7) Jaxon Wyatt Cutler (6) and Saylor James Cutler (4) —Kristin said it was an adjustment.
Not only are they running out of things to do (we're not all!) But their routines are completely different from what they were before the COVID-19 outbreak.
"With my kids, it's like, 'Okay, what should we do today?' We've maximized every creative idea," said the reality star. "I used to wake up at 5 in the morning every morning, exercise and prepare my children for school, take them to school and go to the office. I have not set the alarm as this has all been happening."
She added: "It is going to be very difficult for me to do it again. I don't know if I can get back to that 5am lifestyle."
Another routine change? the Very cavallari Star explained that she is trying to soak up and appreciate her moments with her children, especially when they want them to want to get into bed with her.
"Because of my children, I get up from anywhere between 6:30 and 8 a.m., I don't normally let my children sleep with me, but I've been rotating my son for the past week," he shared.
Adding: "It is nice, but those are the moments that will never be the same, we will never recover them. So, in that sense, I have been trying to really enjoy that time with my children."
Also, in addition to your daily duties, The hills alum expressed that he assumed the role of teacher.
"I'll tell you, not going to school is difficult," said Kristin. "With the boys, Jaxon won't listen to me. He refuses to do the job. I'm like, 'I can't fight you for doing the school work.' It's very difficult."
"My children are young, so that's good," he continued. "My kids are 7 and 6 years old, so it's not the end of the world if they're not sitting here doing homework every day, but they all get a little crazy because we really can't go anywhere."
To catch up on Kristin and Jay's romance, home life and more, you can catch up Very cavallari here.
