Kristin Cavallari became real about living with her best friend, parenting, and more

Leave it to Kristin Cavallari to keep it real.

Uncommon James founder recently spoke about his quarantined life during the Coronavirus pandemic, how she is raising her three children during all this and what it has been like to live with her best friend in the middle of her divorce Jay Cutler.

On Saturday, Kristin had a candid conversation on Instagram Live with her stylist, Dani Michelle.

On the one hand, the Very cavallari Star explained that she has stayed with her best friend, Justin AndersonSince returning from a three-week vacation in the Bahamas: Anderson, her fiancé, Jay, and the children were also on the road.

"I'm at my friend Justin's house right now," shared the fashion mogul with her stylist. "We have been together for the entire quarantine time, literally from day one."

Fans of reality TV personality will remember that two weeks after returning to Nashville, she and the retired NFL star announced that they were getting divorced.