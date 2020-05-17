Kimberly Alexander accuses Tristan Thompson of lying about fatherhood while people still think Khloe Kardashian is pregnant

Kimberly Alexander shared some posts on her official Instagram account before going private. According to a new Daily Mail report, Kimberly Alexander maintains that Khloe Kardashian's baby Tristan Thompson is the father of her four-year-old son. According to the outlet, she does not believe the results of a paternity test and says that Tristan Thompson is lying about the results. People are trying to find as much information about Kimberly as possible, but there's not much to know now that their social media is blocked. The Daily Mail managed to obtain many photos from his account located on Instagram @ kimcakery305 and his description reveals that he has a Only Fans account.

Although the Daily Mail article compared Kimberly Alexander's appearance to that of Khloe Kardashian, many have commented that they felt she had a striking resemblance to Kylie Jenner's former best friend and another woman who was linked to a Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. : Jordyn Woods.

Described as a mother of two, fans are also confused about how and why Khloe Kardashian is involved in the scandal as she has not announced that she will reconcile with Tristan Thompson. However; those who follow Khloe suspect that she and Tristan reconciled somewhere during the holidays.

You can see the Daily Mail article below.

Meet Kardashian with an X-rated career who is in a legal war with Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian after the paternity test

via https://t.co/hEdl0S2fa5 https://t.co/dXG5ex8pp3 – Scottsdale (@_newarthill) May 15, 2020

ME! Online was the first to report on the joint legal action Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are believed to be taking against Alexander. A cease and desist letter was sent to the mother of two children accusing her of using paternity claims as a way to gain fame. TMZ reported on the story and said that according to his sources, Tristan had relationships with Kimberly Alexander, but it was years before he met Khloe Kardashian and the two only had one-night stand.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson threaten legal action for defamation and claim of paternity of women https://t.co/h4LH5b4kYo – Marcos Arellano (@marcosarellano) May 14, 2020

When TMZ reports that Tristan connected with Kimberly Alexander before he and Khloe were an item, people also suspect that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with her second child from the NBA star.

%MINIFYHTMLd801680e2e4a25e080272b4f160b2e1615%

Woman who says that Tristan Thompson's baby, her baby, is connected before Khloe https://t.co/5GeApuIMZl – TMZ (@TMZ) May 15, 2020

At this point, it is unclear whether Khloe Kardashian is actually pregnant or not, but she is definitely not happy with people accusing her of being back with Tristan or having another baby with him.

What do you think of Kimberly Alexander's claims? Do you think Khloe Kardashian is pregnant?

Ad %MINIFYHTMLd801680e2e4a25e080272b4f160b2e1631% %MINIFYHTMLd801680e2e4a25e080272b4f160b2e1631%

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

0 0