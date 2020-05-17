Kim Kardashian is selling seamless face masks for the coronavirus pandemic

Kim Kardashian is selling face masks through her fashion company Skims due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Kim's company is very progressive and, in addition to creating clothing for women of various sizes, she also accepts an issue that many women of color have struggled with: nude color. When a product is called "nude,quot; or "toned," it is often the color of Caucasian skin. This has been one of the hidden forms of racism that permeates American society. Many people who identify as white have probably never thought twice before going to a store and buying a box of band-aids or a pair of nylon stockings called "nude,quot; or "toned," where the product was peach-colored. . However, for millions of people who have been blessed with more melanin, buying something nude or flesh-colored that doesn't match their skin color sends a negative message.

Kim has addressed this problem with her Skims products and her new line of face masks comes in "nude,quot; but in a wide range of shades and "nude,quot; shades. The face masks are available in five "nude,quot; shades including sand, clay, sienna, cocoa, and onyx.

You can see a photo with the face masks that cost $ 8 each below.

Skims shared a video of a series of models with face masks of different colors. You can watch the video along with the following title below.

“Breathable, soft and comfortable SKIMS masks are designed for all-day wear. Buy now in 5 colors at SKIMS.COM and just today, enjoy free shipping on domestic orders over $ 25 while supplies last. "

Unfortunately, as soon as the seamless face masks went on sale, they were sold out. There is now a waiting list and Skims is doing its best to get the face masks back into production.

They shared the following announcement.

"Unfortunately, SKIMS face masks are out of stock today, but we are working with our local partner in Los Angeles to produce faster as much as possible. The next batch will be available next week. Join the waiting list for more details soon, and we appreciate your support. ”

What do you think about the Skims face masks? Are you going to buy one?

