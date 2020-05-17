Kim Kardashian defied Kourtney's rules by posting Mason Disick's photo to Instagram? Some wonder what is really going on with Kim and Kourtney after the sisters started the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWK) in a physical fight. Now that Mason Disick has been kicked out of social media, his aunt Kim shared a photo of the two on her own Instagram, and people have questions. Mason was full of smiles and seemed excited to get back online! At just 10 years old, Mason proved himself a TikToker and Instagramer expert when he created his own accounts, went live, and immediately went viral. Mason spilled the tea, started an online war with Jeffree Star, and was expelled in less than 24 hours. It looks like Kourtney will have his hands full keeping Mason away from social media and now that he's on Kim's page, some are wondering if he won't just fan the fire and urge him to try creating a new channel.

Most likely everything is harmless and it was just the way Kim showed her love for Mason, but it seems like Mason has a way of getting his aunts into trouble. Of course, posting a photo of Kim and Mason may have been your idea, but if you've ever been around a 10-year-old boy who tried the fandom (he bragged how many likes he had on his viral video) it's also Mason may have begged Kim to post the photo!

You can see the photo that Kim Kardashian shared of herself with Mason Disick below.

In addition, Khloe and Mason were beaten by people after the 10-year-old boy slept over his aunt Khloe's house, and the two went to Kourtney's house and left jets of toilet paper everywhere.

Kourtney posted a video of Penelope standing in the yard where the toilet paper covered the trees.

People were furious that toilet paper was wasted that way, especially when there is high demand across the country.

But the question must also be asked, whose idea was it to use toilet paper in the Kourtney house? Was it Aunt KoKo or little Mason Disick?

Either way, they're going to have to keep a close eye on that boy – he's got jokes!

What you think? Is Mason Disick really running the show? Are you making your aunts break the rules and defy Kourtney's orders? One can only imagine what kind of stories Mason will tell when he is finally allowed to be on social media!

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



