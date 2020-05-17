Khushi Kapoor talks about the pros and cons of coming from a famous family

From an early age, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor drew the attention of the masses as daughters of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. Now that Janhvi has also joined the film industry, the girls are being followed more than ever. Speaking about the love that comes with being related to some celebrities in a social media post, Khushi, who is only 19 years old and currently studying, expressed that she is sometimes outraged at the affection.

Highlighting the advantages of coming from an eminent family, Khushi said, "I don't think I'm the person I want to be yet, but I definitely think I'm growing." It is very gratifying to see that people show so much appreciation for me when I haven't done anything to deserve it yet. I have the power to make someone else happy, it just makes this worthwhile. ”

She then discussed how it has also attracted a lot of negative attention over the years and how it affected her as she grew up. She said, "People still shit on me. I'm a little shy and awkward. Obviously sometimes hate affects you, especially being so young. I just want people to know that I'm a real person. I really didn't know how to handle it. so my self esteem issues and insecurities stem from that. When I was a kid it affected the way I saw my parents. It didn't look like my mother and it didn't look like my sister, so sometimes people will he was pointing and teasing me. He wasn't the healthiest about it at some point and it affected the way I would eat and the way I would dress. "

The video concluded by saying that she learned not to worry and love herself during the year, although it was difficult: “You just have to learn to be good with yourself and with your own skin. I think the way to deal with that is to say fuck yourself and push yourself and do whatever you feel like doing. I feel like people will appreciate you for that. ”