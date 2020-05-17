Home Entertainment Kevin Gates' wife Dreka allegedly breaks up with him over Sextape!

Rapper Kevin Gates' life is currently in complete turmoil. Yesterday, someone on Twitter leaked what appears to be a sex tape showing Kevin Gates allegedly cheating on his wife Dreka.

Kevin and his beautiful wife Dreka have been married since October 2015, and they were together for 2 years before that. So if this video was taken in the last 7 years, Kevin was cheating.

