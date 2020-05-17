Kevin Gates' wife Dreka allegedly breaks up with him over Sextape!

Rapper Kevin Gates' life is currently in complete turmoil. Yesterday, someone on Twitter leaked what appears to be a sex tape showing Kevin Gates allegedly cheating on his wife Dreka.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE ARTICLE ABOUT SEXTAPE WITH LEAKS

Kevin and his beautiful wife Dreka have been married since October 2015, and they were together for 2 years before that. So if this video was taken in the last 7 years, Kevin was cheating.

And according to social media reports, that was not Dreka in the video, and she is NOT HAPPY about the video leaking.

Two people who claim to be Dreka's friends posted on Twitter that Dreka, who has 3 children with Kevin, left him last night. The couple had been quarantined with their children inside their Los Angeles home.

If they break up, it will be a HUGE loss to Kevin. Dreka is not the average "rapper girl,quot;, she is beautiful, smart and enterprising.

Here are some photos of Kevin's beautiful wife, with whom he is now allegedly separated. . .