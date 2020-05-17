Kevin Gates was reportedly abandoned by his wife after sexual leaks

Instagram

Some people on Twitter speculate that the woman in the video with the rapper & # 39; 2 Phones & # 39; It was not his wife Dreka Haynes, while others were not impressed by his lack of effort in bed.

Kevin Gates It became a trending topic on Twitter over the weekend for the wrong reason. The rapper's sex tape reportedly appeared on the Internet on Saturday, May 16. While the Baton Rogue star has not confirmed it was him in the NSFW video, he has quickly sparked chats in the Blue Bird app.

Some people speculate that the woman in the video was not his wife Dreka Haynes, although the woman's face is out of sight. Kevin has been married to his wife since October 2015 and they had been together two years before. If the sex tape was shot in the past seven years, this could mean that the 34-year-old star was cheating on his wife.

Therefore, Dreka is understandably upset by the leaked sex tape. According to MTO News, two people who claim to be friends with Dreka posted on Twitter that the mother of three children left her husband after the sex tape scandal. The couple had been quarantined with their three children at their Los Angeles home before the video was filmed.

In the video, Kevin allegedly raised a camera and looked at the camera while having sex with the woman in question. Putting aside speculation about his partner, people on Twitter were weighing in on the "I don't get tired" spitter's performance, which they found disappointing and fell short of what he raps about in his songs.

"Kevin Gates Sextape is a mess," said one person on the microblogging site. "I need you to stop rapping / talking about weird things you can't keep. You lost that privilege if your shit is trash. Keep your shit for yourself until you learn how to use that shit."

"KEVIN GATES HAD A JOB AND THAT MUST BE WHAT HE PUT ON, N *** A I'M MISSING," commented a second user similarly. Another reviewer wrote: "KEVIN GATES 'SEX TAPE IS A ** THAT N *** I DIDN'T PUT ANY KIND OF JOB TO RESPOND TO THIS AND THE IMA WILL SEND IT TO YOU."

Another unimpressed person suggested that his lack of effort was perhaps because he didn't do it with his wife, "MAYBE KEVIN GATES ONLY SHOWS WHEN F ** KING DREK ???! IDK I'M DISAPPOINTED."

Kevin has not responded to the leaked sex tape.