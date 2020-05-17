Kevin Gates Alleges Explicit Tape Revealed, But Social Media Unimpressed

Supposedly, a new s * x tape leaked online this weekend, and fans aren't impressed by the man's performance. Hot New Hip Hop reported today that a tape with rapper Kevin Gates hit the Internet, but the reaction has not been positive.

On Saturday night, according to Hot New Hip Hop, the alleged film involving the aforementioned artist began to make its way on social media. Viewers who watched the film claim that whoever was there didn't seem to like it.

At this point, it's not entirely clear if Kevin really appears in it or not, but still, people aren't impressed. In the video that people described online, a man looks at the camera while sleeping with a woman whose face is out of sight.

Online fans scoffed at the video, with many claiming that for someone who brags about his sexual prowess in his music, the performance certainly did not match expectations. Kevin Gates has yet to respond to the allegations, though he released a new tweet on Saturday.

I haven't been on Twitter in years hahaha, I just logged in to watch Kevin Gates sex tape and it was Blah 😒😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0sVRxGiXlH – Trayce (@ ImOn_one908) May 17, 2020

It is unclear if his tweet has anything to do with the alleged leak. As most know, tapes of an explicit nature are no longer so rare in the entertainment world. Perhaps the most famous film of all involved Hilton's heiress, Paris Hilton.

Since then, Hilton has gone down in history as perhaps the first person to reach the entertainment industry through a leaked recording. Years later, the keeping up with the Kardashians The star, Kim Kardashian, did the same with great success.

The tape worked in much the same way, exploding on the scene at almost the same time as the premiere of its television show, keeping up with the Kardashians, which has since become one of the most popular reality series of all time.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is now arguably the most influential woman in American popular culture, especially when considering the influence of Kim's husband, Kanye West.



