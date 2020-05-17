Kelly Ripa called critics of her appearances during the home recordings of "Live with Kelly and Ryan,quot;

"It's harder than you think to get out of bed and come to a television show."
Live with Kelly and Ryan it's just one of the many shows that have been filming from the homes of the stars during the quarantine.
And apparently, some viewers have had a few words of choice about the hosts' appearances of late.
In a clip from Friday's episode, Ryan Seacrest stated, "You know, people love to comment on the home edition of the show and a couple of people may have said that from time to time we are brilliant in our DIY display process. .. ".
Kelly interrupted him at the time to deliver a message to all of his critics: "First of all, let me say to people who comment on our looks:" How dare you and are you lucky that we really do dress up? "
"But I'm not going to do that. I keep telling myself, 'You're a professional and this is still a television show, and the days are still important. It's like my mantra."
The 49-year-old continued: "I don't care. I have a new perspective on life. Certain things don't matter anymore and my appearance is one of those things that just don't matter."
Well, for my part, I can't even think of the last time I wore pants around the house. They both look amazing and I am impressed with how they have maintained the show from home. Congratulations to both of you!
