Katy Perry admits the ending of "American Idol,quot; feels "bittersweet,quot; – Here's why!

Before the end of the American Idol season, Katy Perry admitted that she felt that everything was quite 'bittersweet'. The reason for this is of course the fact that it had to happen & # 39; at home & # 39; due to the current quarantine. Orders!

The singer revealed that she was super excited to do the show, but also felt a little sad about having this format.

During a Facebook Live session, Katy discussed all the changes to the program as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She revealed that contestants would have to sing from home and, similarly, judges would also have to judge from their own homes!

Perry, who is expecting her first child, smiled with a smile that "we will be crowning the queen or the king tonight." It's going to be bittersweet, actually, to tell you the truth. Because it's not like we can hug them and congratulate them. It's like, in the end, yes, they won American Idol, but then we're all going to click, and it's over. We can't even go to Red Lobster or anything like that. "

And those are not the only changes! As you know, Katy has been wearing all kinds of costumes for the @home American Idol, dressing up as a huge bottle of hand sanitizer, but also as a roll of toilet paper just as big as a way to fake the crisis that is happening in middle of the pandemic.

In addition, she also wore a Dumbo mom costume to mark the theme of the Disney night.

For the finale, however, she kept it simple, (for her) opting for a maxi dress covered in a flower print.

It also complemented with a pair of earrings that perfectly matched the flowers of the dress!

She explained that ‘I didn't wear a costume tonight because I thought it was time to be a bit normal. And I was running out of silly ideas. And it's too hot! I'm dressing up as a daisy theme, because my new song, "Daisies,quot;, is out, so I guess it's a theme. But I don't have a daisy on my face. Although, don't think I won't at some point in the future! "



