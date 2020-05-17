Katie Maloney reveals what she tried to lose 25 pounds!

The reality TV star has managed to lose no less than 25 pounds while in quarantine and has done so in a very healthy and stress-free way! Katie Maloney talked about her lifestyle that led her to lose weight without giving up a tasty meal or following a strict and harmful and unsustainable diet!

In fact, you've tried several of those in the past without success, but now, the Vanderpump Rules star has finally found the secret to a healthy and fit life after enlisting the help of a professional nutritionist!

In that way, she has learned all about the kinds of foods she should eat and what she shouldn't.

Fast forward to the present and have lost 25 pounds with minimal effort and definitely without a strict diet!

During an interview for HollywoodLife, he explained that "I believe that the diet is not sustainable and is very short term and prepares you for failure." So now I feel like I know how to eat for my body and my metabolism. "

Her husband and co-star Tom Schwartz has also been a great help when it comes to preparing meals.

Katie continued to share that she usually eats eggs for breakfast, and Tom jumps in to say that: I usually make her an egg white omelette with avocado and feta cheese, a little hot sauce. It's the little things, I feel like they add up. We do not make upper and lower bread or upper and lower bread. "

‘Then I'll have some tea or coffee and for the sandwiches it's always fruit or a little nuts and cheese or something like that. I'm really interested in … oh my gosh where the Kardashians get their salads. I have fallen in love with that place. The place of the health nut. They have these massive protein salads with roast chicken, sunflower seeds, cucumbers, carrots, lettuce, and tomatoes and they have this good dressing for the house they put on it, "Katie told the media.

As for dinner, he revealed that they generally make chicken with broccoli or green beans.



