Karl Malone's alleged relationship with a minor was intertwined with the legacy of his Jazz career

Every time the 1997 and 1998 NBA Finals are discussed, the greatness on the court of Jazz striker Karl Malone is highlighted. With that comes the accusations that Malone has faced for decades about fathering a son with a 13-year-old girl.

Malone, of course, was a key cog in consecutive appearances in the Utah Championship Series, creating a dynamic pick-and-roll combo with John Stockton. He won MVP in the 1996-97 and 1998-99 seasons.

But his reported transgressions, which some discovered via social media while watching "The Last Dance,quot; on Sunday night, are inevitable when analyzing his legacy and the success of those Jazz teams.

Malone reportedly impregnated Gloria Bell, a 13-year-old girl, as a student at Louisiana Tech before reaching an out-of-court settlement with her family about child support payments. Such an accusation could have ended his career had it happened more recently. Malone has never made public comments on the allegations.

Conversations about Malone's past appeared on Twitter Sunday as the closing episodes of "The Last Dance," a documentary series about Michael Jordan's career, broadcast on ESPN. The Jordan Bulls beat the Jazz in the NBA Finals in consecutive seasons.

A post by Cavs forward Kevin Love inadvertently expanded the allegations, which are deemed credible and backed by DNA evidence.

Those Jazz squads of the late 1990s are among the best teams to go without a championship win, but due to Malone's alleged off-court actions, they may never be seen from the same way as other prominent teams of that time.