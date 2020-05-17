Kaia Gerber looks like Cindy Crawford in new swimsuit photos, but why is she wearing a cast?

Kaia Gerber has been in the spotlight recently and is now going viral for a new photo she posted on her official Instagram account, where the supermodel has 5.6 million followers. Wearing an olive bikini and showing off her new hairstyle featuring lots of blonde stripes, Kaia revealed that she hurt her wrist. Kaia had her perfect figure on display and showed off her fabulous abs, but it was her arm that stood out the most in the picture. Kaia posed in front of the stairs while holding her arm out to the side. A bright blue cast spread from his hand to his elbow. Kaia did not give an explanation of how she was injured, but said she is fine.

Kaia recently gained attention in the quarantine with Andie MacDowell's daughters Rainey and Margaret Qualley, along with Cara Delevigne, who recently parted ways with his longtime girlfriend, Ashley Benson. Although many said that Kaia resembled her mother, Cindy Crawford, in the photo, they could not ignore the fact that Kaia appears to have seriously injured her wrist.

Pete Davidson's 18-year-old ex-girlfriend shared another photo where she posted the x-ray of her wrist and you could see a visible separation of the bone: oh my!

You can check out the photo slideshow Kaia Gerber shared on Instagram below.

On Mother's Day, Kaia Gerber shared a photo of her mother, and fans couldn't get over how much Kaia Gerber looks like her. When Kaia was dating Pete Davidson, there were many reports circulating that Cindy and her husband Rande Gerber were desperately trying to help Kaia, who apparently got more than she bargained for when she dated him. Saturday night live cast member.

Once the gossip surrounding Kaia and Pete died down, he went viral for the second time after getting tattoos with his older brother Presley Gerber.

Presley has become the focus of much sensational speculation due to his multiple tattoos and his "on the face,quot; attitude that he has demonstrated on social media.

Kaia fans wish beauty a speedy recovery.

