Justin Long surprises fan who thought he was dead

Justin Long humorously surprised a fan who thought he was dead. It all started when Justin Long shared several photos of himself with Maggie Q on his official Instagram account, where he has 373,000 followers. Maggie was a guest on her podcast "Life is Short with Justin Long,quot; and shared the photos along with the announcement. Then Maggie shared the post on her official Instagram account, along with a comment about her appearance change. Maggie had light brown hair in the photo and made a comment that Justin seemed to be trying to play freshman basketball.

Maggie said the following.

"My dear friend, THANK YOU for being my family for so many years. Why is my hair this color and WHY does it look like you're testing for freshman basketball? "

The two worked together on Die Hard 4 and have enjoyed a long and close friendship over the years. You can see the photos Maggie Q shared on her official Instagram account below.

Comments from Celebs' Instagram account quickly saw Justin responding to a comment in Maggie's original post. After Maggie Q shared the photo and special comments about her good friend Justin, whom she considers family, someone responded with a taciturn comment. A user named @thespicyoppa posted the following comment.

"I thought he was dead."

Justin took the comment calmly, had a bit of fun, and responded with one word: surprise! He also added a smiley face emoji.

You can see the conversation as it went along with Justin Long's response below.

It is not uncommon for people to mistakenly believe that a celebrity passed away while still alive. You will often find this happens on social media when someone's name becomes popular and other people say they thought a person had passed away while they are still with us.

What do you think about the way Justin Long handled the situation?

