Justin Bieber regrets losing his virginity before marriage

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Yummy & # 39; He wishes his first sex was with his wife Hailey Baldwin when he reveals his regret in the last episode of his Facebook Watch show.

Up News Info –

Justin Bieber Wish she had waited until she was married before losing her virginity.

The 26-year-old singer and his wife, 23-year-old supermodel Hailey, opened up to his regrets of life during his Facebook Watch series, "The Biebers on duty"

During the installment on Friday, May 15, 2020, the couple talked about the things that would change in their lives, and the "Yummy" star admitted that "it would probably change a lot of things."

"I don't regret anything because I think it makes you who you are and you learn about things," Justin explained. "If I could go back and not have to face some of the serious pain, get over it, I probably would have saved myself for the marriage."

%MINIFYHTML0ad2c23796c0e9743585ce8f172e46e615%

"I know that sounds crazy. Sex can be a bit confusing when you're being sexually active with someone."

However, Hailey didn't seem to agree with her man's comments, adding: "I don't know if he would say the same, but we had different experiences with everything. I agree with the fact that being physical can sometimes do more things. confusing. "

Later in the night, the pop star shared a candid note with his wife on Instagram, writing alongside a couple of the couple: "Dear Hailey, while I'm lying here, you sleep next to me, I think to myself how I got so blessed."

"Your humility, joy and desire to grow takes my breath away! I am honored to be your husband. I promise to love you every day of our lives. Good evening Hailey, I hope you read this in the morning and smile! They are my PAR FOREVER ".

<br />

The couple married in 2018.