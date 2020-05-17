Judge Denies Martin Shkreli's Request For Release From Prison To Find COVID-19 Vaccine

Now that the coronavirus pandemic is finally starting to diminish, we can start counting all the celebrities and figures in the entertainment industry who have tried to get out of prison because of the pandemic.

In case you missed it, stars like R. Kelly, Bill Cosby, Tekashi 6ix9ine, and even former Trump attorney Michael Cohen have called for an early release due to fear of COVID-19.

While judges generally deny his release request, Tekashi 6ix9ine, however, was one of those who was allowed to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement.

Another popular figure calling for an early release is Martin Shkreli, a man who secured an image for himself as an "evil genius,quot; who ended up behind bars on charges of security fraud. Hot New Hip Hop reported this week that even though Martin got into a prison, he is still managing to get media attention.

For example, Shkreli claimed that he had an unprecedented trail from Drake to Pusha-T; He claimed that he was still running his company behind bars, and now believes it can help create a cure for the coronavirus. Martin asked a judge to let him go to help thwart the spread of COVID-19.

Unfortunately for Shkreli, the judge did not allow him to leave. TMZ was the first to report the judge's refusal of Shkreli's attempt to get out of jail. The judge presiding over the case could not find a legitimate reason to allow his departure.

The judge's ruling was also quite critical. To paraphrase what was said in court documents, Shkreli's claim that he could find a cure was the same type of "self-aggrandizing behavior,quot; that locked him up in the first place.

Additionally, reports state that Shkreli does not have asthma and that the only condition he has is basic seasonal allergies for which he takes antihistamines. According to Shkreli's Wikipedia page, he was eventually jailed on security fraud charges and also for a conspiracy to commit security fraud.

His charges and subsequent conviction and sentencing were unrelated to the Daraprim controversy in which he reportedly increased the price of a pharmaceutical product by a factor of 15: from $ 13US per pill to $ 750.



