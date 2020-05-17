John Oliver talks about testimony of Rick Bright's coronavirus, Donald Trump's space force and Richard Burr's FBI probe – Up News Info

Sundays Last week tonight, John Oliver mentioned that there are many people around the world, not just the USA. USA, who defy orders to stay home. It featured images of costumed characters in Peru who were arrested for having a Mother's Day parade before entering a medley of COVID-19 related news.

He referred to the revealing and disturbing testimony of Dr. Rick Bright before Congress last week, where the toppled director of the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority (BARDA) denounced the missed opportunities of the Trump administration when the coronavirus pandemic began.

In particular, Bright turned to EPP maker Mike Bowen and that the supplies were "fully decimated." He added that Bowen said: "We are in deep shit … the world is … and we have to act."

"It seems that as time passes, we are about to find clearer warning signs that the Trump administration ignored," said Oliver.

In the midst of all this, Oliver said Trump, who should be "laser focused" on the pandemic, decided to take a break to reveal the new Space Force flag while approaching someone. He also shared information about his "super duper missile".

"We are the leader in space," Trump said in a news clip.

Oliver joked, "He really has the spirit, the brain, the appetite, the genius, the patience and the wit of a child you hate."

The host then addressed North Carolina Senator Richard Burr, who is under investigation by the FBI. Last week, his cell phone was seized on suspicion that he used nonpublic information in coronavirus briefings to get rid of the stock before the market crash.

Oliver said the details of all of this are not looking good and is "pretty damning." Before the market faltered, Burr and members of the Senate were briefed at a February briefing on the potential impact of the looming crisis. A day later, Burr sold up to $ 1.7 million in shares, including shares in the travel and hotel industry.

"The only way it could have been bleaker was if Burr bought shares in the royal coronavirus," Oliver said.

Burr insists that he did nothing wrong and based his actions on news. Oliver points to his suspicious past, which includes his position in the Stocks Act, which prohibits members of Congress from trading nonpublic information they learn on the job. He was one of the three senators who voted against. Oliver also scoffed at Burr's decision to never wear socks or how he always does "standing command."

Oliver compares Burr's current situation with the federal government situation, saying: "He received information about the coronavirus early, there are many questions about what he did with it and now he is, if I can quote the testimony of a very public health official tired". , & # 39; in the deep shit & # 39; "