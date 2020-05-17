Jimmie Johnson loses control, crashes just before potential Stage 1 win at Darlington

Jimmie Johnson led the end of the first leg of NASCAR's Real Heroes 400 race at Darlington on Sunday before losing control of his car.

Johnson touched the back of Chris Buescher's No. 17 car and turned to the opposite wall. The accident ended his day.

MORE: NASCAR Live Updates in Darlington

Johnson was appalled at the way his promising afternoon ended, feeling he wasted an opportunity to get a strong return result from the sport amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"God, what would I do to get that corner back," Johnson said.

William Byron advanced to win Stage 1 after the Johnson crash.

Johnson entered fifth in the Cup standings on Sunday with two top-10 finishes in his first four races.