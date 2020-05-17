Jeffree Star spoke about the "cremada,quot; palette controversy

"There are always many meanings with my art."
So on Friday Jeffree Star unveiled their new makeup collection called "Cremated,quot; and it's safe to say it didn't work well with everyone.
Some called the brand "Cremada,quot; deaf, given the number of people currently dying from the coronavirus pandemic.
And, for better or for worse, MANY people were talking about it.
Well, Jeffree addressed at least part of the controversy in his Instagram story. "We are celebrating here at home," he began. "Cremated is the number two trend right now on YouTube and bitch, I'm a little shocked."
"There are always many meanings with my art," he continued. "It is permissible to interpret it in any way that someone wants to take it, but I always come from a good place."
"My own father was cremated, my two dogs that passed away last year were cremated, so nothing comes from a negative place in my life. So if you take it that way, that's how you articulate things, but bitch, no me ! "
He added that some products could not be manufactured due to pandemic-related disruptions, but that more would be added to the collection later this year or in 2021.
Then he followed up with a video of his dogs playing with his "cremated toy."
Well, there is another Jeffree Star controversy over the books.
