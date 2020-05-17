Jeannie Mai sees herself looking pretty in new photos while awake as her future husband, Jeezy

Jeannie Mai, who is in quarantine with her fiancé, Jeezy, has been sharing many sweet messages about self-love and self-improvement.

The co-host of The real She has also been sharing stunning photos of herself while preaching to others to embrace her natural beauty.

An encouraging message read, "The key is to stop when you have a negative thought and trade it for something you appreciate instead. 💭"

Jeannie also stays awake by telling her followers to stay home as states reopen their economies in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, thereby causing more deaths.

She explained, "As states have started to reopen their economies, I'm thinking … mmm … it's early." I am concerned that people are used as "guinea pigs,quot; before we know if we are safe. Grateful to have the MS doctor @megankwasniak on my podcast to tell me about his experience on the front lines and how we can stay healthy and positive no matter what. Link in bio. If you have any questions please text me at 310.388.8224 so we can get your answers. #ListenHunnay. "

One fan said: “Working on it every day. Trying that breathing exercise you were talking about. You are so beautiful, he asks … what if it's hard to catch that negative thought due to severe anxiety? Any advice on how to go without medication? I hate taking them.

This person stated, "Stayin AWAKENED with those fluttering lashes and that big old brain,quot; hunnnay! UmmmHmmm 👊🏼_ I loved you from the beginning of your career when you had blue hair! "I'm glad to see you happy and enjoying life even though we're locked up."

Another follower added: “IMO infection is inevitable; the only reason we quarantined was to go down the curve, so that hospitals have time to prepare and are not inundated with sick people in need of medical attention. We cannot remain closed and in our homes forever, do you want us to starve? Celebrities can do this as you have millions and mansions where a stay at home is easy. But most people don't, and we need this economy to move before having the worst recession in history. That is MUCH worse than the coronavirus (where the death rate is VERY low). Keeping the economy closed will finally make people starve, everyday items will inflate like crazy, everything will be extremely expensive. We need to open the economy, but obviously gradually and with established security measures. ”

Jeannie is trying to be an inspiration to her followers.



