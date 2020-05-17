James Charles farted at least 50 times the end of the filming program

Influencer and beauty YouTube star James Charles it has opened up about something deeply personal.

He reached Twitter on Friday and confirmed to his 5.5 million followers that he had a storm as he recorded the end of his YouTube Originals competition show. Instant influencer.

It all started when one of his fellow judges, fellow makeup mogul and influencer Norvina–called him for being furious on Twitter.

"If anyone wonders why I kept making this face," Norvina began, accompanying a photo of the judges, her face looked stoic. "It was because James Charles farted every 3 minutes. He was exploding me. I was trying not to laugh and I wanted to kill him because there were 10 cameras blocked all the time."

Charles, oblivious to the controversy, decided to share the accusation and clarify.

"HAHAHAHAHA I don't remember what I ate, but I farted it at least 50 times during the finale," Charles wrote with a skull emoji. "We were all laughing out loud."