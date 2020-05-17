Jake Ryan from "Sixteen Candles,quot; has a model daughter

Like father Like Son.
If you were alive in the 80s, you almost definitely remember Michael Schoeffling as Jake Ryan in John Hughes & # 39; Sixteen candles.
If you weren't alive back then, let me tell you: People couldn't stop talking about how handsome and cool the guy was. Like, he really hit a nerve.
A lot of people think Sixteen candles It was the only movie Michael was in, but it was actually in nine others, including Mermaids in front of Winona Ryder.
The reason people may have forgotten his other films is because, in 1991, he stopped acting and moved east with his model / actress wife Valerie C. Robinson to open a woodworking store and raise a family.
Since then, he's done such an amazing job of staying away from the net and out of the public eye that he's basically J.D. Salinger from the 80s guys.
But wait! Before you madly click on this post, know that I have an update on Michael in 2020 for you. And that is…
Michael's daughter Scarlett is an adult and a professional model in New York.
And, as you can see, genetics is officially ridiculous with this family.
Scarlett has been featured in many ad campaigns, including this hair commercial:
Here it is in some kind of model video and, I don't know:
In addition to modeling, Scarlett follows in her parents' footsteps as an actress. She will appear in an episode of Thousands of millions as well as the next movie Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story.
A glance through her Instagram reveals that she also has a good sense of humor.
He also shared a story 👀: "I used to have a gap between my two front teeth. My mom said Madonna had a gap in her front teeth. My mom was mad at Madonna because she flirted with my dad on the set of a movie. So he took me to a dental surgeon and had the gap removed. Now my front teeth overlap because they don't have room. All of this could have been avoided if Madonna didn't flirt with my dad. "
And while he hasn't posted any recent photos of his father, he did post this photo with him when he was a young baby.
Also, this Christmas photo from yesteryear with his father, mother and brother Zane.
So that's more or less Michael Schoeffling's update. Truthfully, it doesn't seem like we should expect to see much of Michael in the public eye move forward, but the same can't be said for Scarlett, whose star seems to be on the rise!
