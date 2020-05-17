Image: via Getty Image: via Getty

Here in the United States, we can't even convince the nation of "leaders " use More expensive while visiting covid-19 patients, so that Look I like little cowardis who does not want to spread a vicious and terrifying virus in New Zealand you already have succeeded to mitigate In the first wave of the virus, social distancing is taken so seriously that even the prime minister cannot break the rules of a flat target.

CNN reports that Saturday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner, Clarke Gayford, were rejected from a cafe in Wellington that had reached its social estrangement capacity. Last week, New Zealand it gave the ok open cafes and restaurants, provided they separate the tables and maintain low levels of capacity to comply with the rules of social distancing. Gayford apparently did not consider that this would make it more difficult to break into a café over the weekend, the Prime Minister and First fiance or not.

Finally they entered:

New Zealand took a total of 49 days, 46 of which consisted of an almost complete closure: reducing covid-19 cases to almost zero, with a total of 21 deaths in a nation of 4.9 million. Ardern plans to slowly reopen the country, with restaurants, cinemas, gyms, shopping malls got the go-ahead last week and schools restarted on Monday. (Bars have to wait a little longer).

Meanwhile, the United States has 1.52 million people unfortunately numbered confirmed cases, almost 90,000 deaths, an inconsistent federal response, little pockets of protests states that clamor to restart their economies even with increasing deaths and the case counts and the leaders who prefer to listen conspiracy theorists that scientists I suggest that turn the last group away from all cafes when they open, at capacity or not.