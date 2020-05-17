Italy sets date to reopen movie theaters – Up News Info

Italian cinemas will return to business starting June 15, the government announced Saturday, as it described a general easing of closure protocols in what was the initial epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak on the European continent. As with other markets that are starting to lift restrictions on going to the movies, there will be measures of social distancing, including tiered seating and online reservations.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday: "We face a calculated risk with the awareness that the contagion curve could increase again." But he also pointed out that, in economic terms, the country could not afford to wait for a vaccine, "We are taking this risk and we have to accept it, otherwise we could not restart," said the Prime Minister, according to local media. Italy has the third highest number of coronavirus deaths in the world with nearly 32,000 deaths, but recorded its lowest daily number this weekend since the outbreak began.

The oldest European saw his movie theaters begin to close in late February. The market was emerging from a robust 2019 that had been fueled by a concerted effort by Hollywood studios, along with local organizations, to release movies on the traditionally impossible summer show. MoviementVillage, a project started and promoted by film groups ANEC and ANICA last year to make the Italian business a 12-month affair, is helping prepare for reopens this summer with the addition of open-air / drive-in cinemas. -in. The programming will be a mix of titles from 2019 and 2020 until the studios return with fresh produce.

In early March, Italy became the first European country to impose a strict closure when COVID-19 began to spread across the continent. On Monday, it will loosen restrictions so people can move within their own regions. Retail stores, hair salons, bars, restaurants and tourist sites will also reopen.

Fitness clubs, sports centers and swimming pools will return on May 25, while the borders will open for visitors to the European Union starting June 3. At that time, locals will be able to travel across the country (contrary to the current situation in France where travel is limited to 100 kilometers from a person's residence, although this is expected to change in June).

As for professional football matches, the situation continues to change for Serie A of the superior league. However, teams can start training from tomorrow.