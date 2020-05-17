Iran summons the ambassador for the possible threat from the United States to the shipment of Venezuela

%MINIFYHTML382258af92a00f274e96cacab7fafa0e14%
Iran has convened the Swiss ambassador, who represents US interests in the Islamic Republic, about possible measures the United States could take against a shipment of Iranian fuel to Venezuela, the Mehr news agency reported.
A senior official in the administration of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, told Reuters on Thursday that the United States was considering measures it could take in response to the shipment of fuel from Iran to Venezuela plagued by the crisis.
Iran's deputy foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, relayed a message to the ambassador on Sunday warning of any U.S. threat against Iranian oil tankers, according to a report on the website of the Foreign Ministry.