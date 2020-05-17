Iran sentences Franco-Iranian academic to 6 years in prison

PARIS – A Franco-Iranian academic who has been detained in Iran for almost a year was sentenced to six years in prison on Saturday on national security charges, according to her lawyer.
The academic, Fariba Adelkhah, was sentenced "to five years in prison for meeting and conspiring against Iran's national security," lawyer Saeid Dehghan told Reuters, adding that she also received a one-year prison sentence "for propaganda. against the Islamists. " Republic."
Lord Dehghan wrote on Twitter that his client would appeal the decision. He could not immediately be reached for comment.
Iran has arrested dozens of dual citizens on espionage charges in recent years, regularly using their release as a bargaining chip to seek the repatriation of Iranian prisoners in other countries. Adelkhah, who was arrested in Tehran in June 2019, was also charged with espionage, which is punishable by death, but those charges were dropped earlier this year. The national security charges, however, were confirmed.
Ms. Adelkhah was detained in Evin prison, north of Tehran, where the British-Iranian citizen Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was also imprisoned. An employee of the Thomson Reuters Foundation, Ms. Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in 2016 and sentenced to five years in prison on charges of conspiring against the Iranian government. She and her family have strongly denied the charges.
In March, Ms. Zaghari-Ratcliffe was temporarily released for fear that the coronavirus would spread in Iranian prisons. Iran released more than 85,000 prisoners in March in response to the pandemic.
Last year, an Iranian employee of the British Council, Aras Amiri was sentenced in Iran to 10 years in prison. In 2018, a British-Australian investigator, Kylie Moore-Gilbert, was also sentenced to 10 years on espionage charges.
Ms. Adelkhah, 61, is an expert in Shiite Islam at the Center for International Studies in Sciences Po Paris, and had been investigating Iran for three decades when she was arrested along with Marchal, who returned to work in central Paris last week.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian condemned the sentence on Saturday.
"This sentence is not based on any serious element or fact and therefore is a political decision," Le Drien said in a statement sent by the Foreign Ministry. "We urge the Iranian authorities to immediately release Ms. Adelkhah."
