Innovative technique allows blind people to see shapes and objects – BGR

Scientists drew shapes on the brains of visually impaired volunteers using electricity, and participants were able to easily identify the shapes.

The new technique uses a network of electrodes implanted in the visual cortex of the brain.

In the future, more advanced systems like this could give blind people a similar sense to sight.

An amazing new technique is to give blind men and women the ability to identify shapes and objects that are literally drawn on their brains. A research article describing the technique has just been published in the journal. Cell, and how Science news reports could be a step towards offering blind people a way to visually interact with the world around them.

This latest development builds on existing research that demonstrated how electrical impulses to the visual cortex of the brain can cause a person to visualize flashes of light. This was promising, as it meant that a blind person could still "see," but simple flashes would not be particularly helpful in everyday life.

In this new research effort, scientists not only destroyed the visual cortex with electricity, but drew shapes with electrodes implanted in the brains of six volunteers. By turning the electrodes on or off in a specific pattern, the electric current traveled like a pencil drawing a shape.

As the researchers discovered, this type of tissue stimulation provides a clear picture of what is being "drawn," like a letter of the alphabet. Volunteers were able to distinguish those shapes and then pass them on to researchers. Scientists compare this technique to tactile stimulation, in which one person can trace a letter in another person's hand, and even without seeing it, the person receiving the stimulation can visualize what is being drawn and identify it.

The experimental technique was well received by the volunteers, who were able to identify up to 86 shapes per minute. It's an incredibly impressive feat, all things considered, and while this study was done using basic letter shapes, the researchers suggest that a blind individual could draw and interpret more complex images like the contours of common objects.

"Participants were able to reliably draw, name, and discriminate these shapes," the researchers explain. While we test only letter-like shapes, the contours of other common objects, such as faces, bodies, houses, cars, tables, or chairs, can also be traced using the same principles. In combination with modern machine vision algorithms that can quickly identify objects in visual scenes, dynamic stimulation could be used to give blind participants a quick overview of the most prominent objects in their environment or to provide clues for navigation. "

There is still a lot of work to do, but the idea here is that a blind person with this type of system installed in their visual cortex could, with the help of AI, identify objects and quickly "attract,quot; them to the brain, gain new meaning similar to sight. Again, it is still too early to dream of such a future, but the possibility is exciting.

