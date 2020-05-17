Immigration agency that issues visas, green cards struggles to stay afloat

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Immigration agency that issues visas, green cards struggles to stay afloat
%MINIFYHTML19eff62d63af751d463958710bc1e69116%

LOS ANGELES: A sharp drop in applications for green cards, citizenship, and other programs has threatened the solvency of the federal agency that administers the country's legal immigration system, prompting him to seek a cash infusion of $ 1.2 thousand millions of Congress, as well as rate increases to stay afloat.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Service. The US, which depends on the fees it charges applicants to finance its operations, said it could run out of money for the summer because the coronavirus pandemic had caused far fewer people to apply for visas and other benefits.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, USCIS has seen a dramatic decline in revenue," said an agency spokesperson, noting that its revenue could drop more than 60% at the end of the current fiscal year, which ends in September. 30]

Without the injection of $ 1.2 billion from Congress, the agency said it would not be able to finance its operations in a matter of months. The agency plans to impose a 10% "surcharge,quot; on requests, in addition to the previously proposed increases, which it hopes to implement in the coming months.

Critics blamed the Trump administration's strict policies, which have caused delays, red tape and application denials to accumulate, for deterring an undetermined number of people from applying for visas and other immigration benefits.

"This administration is asking taxpayers to rescue an agency as a result of the policies it established that have caused the loss of income," said Melissa Rodgers, program director at the Immigrant Legal Resource Center in San Francisco.

"With extreme research, they are making each application take longer to review and process less," said Rodgers, who oversees a program to promote citizenship among legal immigrants. "It is said that it is not worth applying."

Kenneth T. Cuccinelli II, a hardline immigration member who is acting undersecretary for the Department of Homeland Security and head of the agency, has emphasized defending immigration laws by granting visas and citizenship as the agency's mission . "We are not a benefits agency, we are an investigation agency," he said.

Last summer, Cuccinelli announced a "public charge,quot; rule that denied green cards to immigrants if they were deemed to be using government benefit programs like food stamps and subsidized housing, a move believed to have deterred many people. to request it. The reason: The application for legal permanent residence in itself could be considered a negative factor by immigration officials when determining if a person could become a public charge.

Some critics said the agency was ill-prepared for the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic due to policies that had made its adjudication process less efficient while inflating its payroll.

Since President Donald Trump took office, the agency, for example, has tightened fraud detection resources and added new requirements for face-to-face interviews for hundreds of thousands of employment-based green card applicants and marriage. It has also been returning a large number of visa applications with "requests for additional evidence,quot; of eligibility, which judges must review again. Extensions for H-1B visas, issued to skilled workers already in the United States, are now reviewed from scratch, as if the person were a first-time applicant.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here