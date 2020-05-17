Immigration agency that issues visas, green cards struggles to stay afloat

LOS ANGELES: A sharp drop in applications for green cards, citizenship, and other programs has threatened the solvency of the federal agency that administers the country's legal immigration system, prompting him to seek a cash infusion of $ 1.2 thousand millions of Congress, as well as rate increases to stay afloat.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Service. The US, which depends on the fees it charges applicants to finance its operations, said it could run out of money for the summer because the coronavirus pandemic had caused far fewer people to apply for visas and other benefits.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, USCIS has seen a dramatic decline in revenue," said an agency spokesperson, noting that its revenue could drop more than 60% at the end of the current fiscal year, which ends in September. 30]

Without the injection of $ 1.2 billion from Congress, the agency said it would not be able to finance its operations in a matter of months. The agency plans to impose a 10% "surcharge,quot; on requests, in addition to the previously proposed increases, which it hopes to implement in the coming months.

Critics blamed the Trump administration's strict policies, which have caused delays, red tape and application denials to accumulate, for deterring an undetermined number of people from applying for visas and other immigration benefits.

"This administration is asking taxpayers to rescue an agency as a result of the policies it established that have caused the loss of income," said Melissa Rodgers, program director at the Immigrant Legal Resource Center in San Francisco.

"With extreme research, they are making each application take longer to review and process less," said Rodgers, who oversees a program to promote citizenship among legal immigrants. "It is said that it is not worth applying."

Kenneth T. Cuccinelli II, a hardline immigration member who is acting undersecretary for the Department of Homeland Security and head of the agency, has emphasized defending immigration laws by granting visas and citizenship as the agency's mission . "We are not a benefits agency, we are an investigation agency," he said.

Last summer, Cuccinelli announced a "public charge,quot; rule that denied green cards to immigrants if they were deemed to be using government benefit programs like food stamps and subsidized housing, a move believed to have deterred many people. to request it. The reason: The application for legal permanent residence in itself could be considered a negative factor by immigration officials when determining if a person could become a public charge.

Some critics said the agency was ill-prepared for the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic due to policies that had made its adjudication process less efficient while inflating its payroll.

Since President Donald Trump took office, the agency, for example, has tightened fraud detection resources and added new requirements for face-to-face interviews for hundreds of thousands of employment-based green card applicants and marriage. It has also been returning a large number of visa applications with "requests for additional evidence,quot; of eligibility, which judges must review again. Extensions for H-1B visas, issued to skilled workers already in the United States, are now reviewed from scratch, as if the person were a first-time applicant.

"This administration has made each application much more expensive and time consuming to judge," said Doug Rand, who worked on immigration policy in the Obama administration.

%MINIFYHTML19eff62d63af751d463958710bc1e69117%

In fiscal year 2016, the agency had 15,828 positions, including full-time and contract workers. Three years later, that number had grown to almost 18,866, an increase of 19%.

“If they had maintained the same levels of staff and had not implemented these policies, would they have run out of cash? Maybe not, "said Rand, founder of Boundless Immigration, a technology company in Seattle that helps people apply for green cards and citizenship.

As in previous years, Citizenship and Immigration Services in fiscal year 2020 had counted the fees paid by applicants to cover most of their expenses: 97% of their $ 4.8 billion budget.

But after the requests plummeted, the agency, the spokesperson said, was looking for "a one-time request for emergency funds to ensure that we can carry out our mission of managing our nation's legal immigration system, safeguarding your integrity and protect the American people. "

The agency had already been trying to limit spending to paying critical wages and expenses to avoid a financial crisis, he said, and would have to take more "drastic measures,quot;, which he did not specify, to continue operating. Those could include staff reductions that would affect the award of citizenship, green cards, asylum, and work visas.

The agency has not released data supporting the decline in requests. But an agency official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak to the media, said staff had recently been notified that the agency was "severely penniless due to the low number of new requests. " "He added that overtime, travel and shopping had been ruled out.

Ana Maria Schwartz, an immigration attorney in Houston, said half of the clients had hired her to apply for green cards, citizenship and other immigration benefits between March 15 and May 15 compared to the same period in 2019. "That is a seismic shift, even for my small business," he said.

In November last year, the agency's leadership proposed strong rate increases to apply for legal immigration and naturalization. For the first time, the agency would also indict those fleeing persecution and seeking protection in the United States.

Cuccinelli, the agency's chief, said the rate increases would help cover the agency's deficits.

Immigrant advocates opposed the justification, saying the goal was to reduce the number of immigrants who became citizens before the 2020 presidential election and, more broadly, to reduce legal immigration by making fees low. prohibitive for low-income people.

The assessed fee on naturalization applications would increase more than 60%, to $ 1,170 from $ 725, for most applicants. The government would also begin charging asylum seekers $ 50 for applications and $ 490 for work permits, making the United States one of the four countries that charge people for asylum.

The government also announced its intention to increase the cost of renovations for hundreds of thousands of participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA. They should pay $ 765, instead of $ 495.

Until now, rates have remained unchanged. The government has issued three public notices about them in the Federal Register, attracting more than 40,000 public comments that it is mandated to review and consider before announcing a final rule.

%MINIFYHTML19eff62d63af751d463958710bc1e69118%

"The administration turned the rate changes into a hyperideological policy vehicle that slowed them down," Rand said.