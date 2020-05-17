Ian Somerhalder gets excited about his wife Nikki Reed in a sweet birthday post

In a gushing birthday post, Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder professed his love for his wife, 32 Twilight star Nikki Reed, giving its nearly 17 million followers all the sensations.
"Nik. Where to start?" the 41-year-old actor began. "I am so inspired by you as a mother, business owner, daughter, sister, wife, and friend. You keep the strong as a BOSS."
He continued: "You are the only person I know who can be a full-time mother, while running her own company and holding many other jobs besides dedicating her time and energy to my chaotic work life, foundation, etc. The list goes on. .. YOU are superwoman. "
The couple married in 2015 and welcomed their son, Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, in 2017. That same year, Reed launched his sustainable jewelry company, BaYou With Love.
"You are just amazing and my mind is amazed at all that you are," she added in her Instagram post. "You have taught me a lot through your generosity and ability to love like no other. For years now. I have been running around the world working like crazy building companies and trying to make the world a better place through our philanthropy. And you have supported all my steps. I could never have done this without you and I promise it will all be worth it soon. "
In 2010, the actor founded the Ian Somerhalder Foundation, which "works to empower, educate, and collaborate with people and projects to positively impact the planet and its creatures," through public outreach, education, and grants in support of children. , animals and the environment. .
In his new Instagram post, Somerhalder explained that his wife is the infrastructure for all of his cumulative success.
"YOU have encouraged me and continued to be a strong pillar of wisdom and power," he wrote. "I have immense gratitude for YOU. I know this has not been easy for you, incredible human being. You have created so much space for me to grow and dream, so now it is your turn. Happy birthday, happy mother's day, Happy 32nd You are a rebel, an inexhaustible source and an inspiration. "
Closing her sweet birthday message, she shared, "I can't wait to celebrate today and every day. I love Ian / Baby Daddy."
%MINIFYHTML7c7752a1545a2bb1bfe61726d26c811d18%