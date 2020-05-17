Ian Somerhalder gets excited about his wife Nikki Reed in a sweet birthday post

In a gushing birthday post, Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder professed his love for his wife, 32 Twilight star Nikki Reed, giving its nearly 17 million followers all the sensations.

"Nik. Where to start?" the 41-year-old actor began. "I am so inspired by you as a mother, business owner, daughter, sister, wife, and friend. You keep the strong as a BOSS."

He continued: "You are the only person I know who can be a full-time mother, while running her own company and holding many other jobs besides dedicating her time and energy to my chaotic work life, foundation, etc. The list goes on. .. YOU are superwoman. "

The couple married in 2015 and welcomed their son, Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, in 2017. That same year, Reed launched his sustainable jewelry company, BaYou With Love.