"I can end up broken and on the street,quot;: the owner of the bar risks everything in an unauthorized reopening – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A Stearns County bar plans to challenge the order to stay home on Monday.

Shady’s Hometown Tavern in Albany will open at noon, according to owner Kris Schiffler.

He also owns five other stores, which he says will open on Wednesday. Schiffler says that if his bars remain closed, he risks losing them.

"I can end up in the ruin and on the street, just like 163 of my employees are going to do the same here soon if we don't operate," Schiffler said.

The decision comes with risks. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office said Friday that there could be criminal charges, fines and licensing issues for companies that refuse to remain closed.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison also has the ability to request fines of $ 25,000.

"We don't know what the result will be," Schiffler said. “We have the backing of all small businesses now. We are really sorry. "

Shady has started a GoFundMe page, which has raised over $ 160,000 as of Sunday night.

Schiffler says the money is not to pay possible fines. It is for lawyers fighting the stay-at-home order, so people like him can reopen without worry.

"It is very emotional … to go out and meet these small business owners," Schiffler said.

If he receives a hefty fine, Schiffler says he will ask his lawyer what to do about it.

Stearns County has one positive case for every 94 people. That's more than double the rate in Hennepin County.

