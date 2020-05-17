Home Local News Hundreds of people gather outside the Capitol, demand to reopen state

DENVER – When a Colorado veteran organized a rally to reopen Colorado, he said he was thinking about the freedoms he fought to protect.

"Just looking at people fighting and what they are going through. I also have other friends. Now they are having a hard time feeding their families, paying their bills because the bills don't stop just because the country closes," said John Tiegen.

Hundreds descended on the State Capitol during the rally on Sunday afternoon. Tiegen joined a group of motorcyclists as they circled the building. Others stayed in their cars and honked horns, but a large crowd also gathered on the Capitol lawn.

