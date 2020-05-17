Huawei: United States did not give guarantees to the Taiwan TSMC for the sale license to Huawei: Official – Latest News

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, which unveiled a $ 12 billion investment plan in Arizona on Friday, has received no guarantee that it will be granted a license to allow it to sell US technology to Huawei from China, a senior official said. American.

TSMC, the world's largest contract chip maker, announced its plans on Friday just hours before the Trump administration outlined a proposal to amend technology export rules that could restrict TSMC's sales to Huawei, which is Blacklisted in the United States because it is considered a threat to national security.

The new rule, introduced by the Commerce Department and first reported by Reuters, expands the authority of the US. USA To demand sales licenses to Huawei for semiconductors made abroad with American technology, greatly expanding Washington's reach to stop exports to the world's second-largest smartphone maker.

"There is no guarantee of that," Keith Krach, the United States' undersecretary for economic growth, energy and the environment, told reporters in a call, when asked if TSMC was sure of a license.

"I think about 10-12% of TMSC's business is China, and I think it's essentially primarily Huawei," said Krach. "Therefore, they will be restricted unless they are granted a license, and there are no guarantees of that and we do not anticipate that."

TSMC previously said it was working with a third-party attorney to interpret the rules on time and maintain long-term collaborations with team partners around the world.

Krach has urged US allies and partners to join Washington in aligning its national export control laws to address "the very real security threat,quot; posed by Huawei and China.

He did not detail what the potential incentives would be for TSMC, but said the management will help the company succeed in its investment. "In terms of incentives, I know there are several things that the United States Congress is looking at. I think … there are some really good possibilities in the future," Krach said.

Huawei, which needs semiconductors for its smartphones and telecommunications equipment, is at the center of a battle for global technological dominance between the United States and China. The relationship between the world's two largest economies has deteriorated in recent months over the origins of the deadly coronavirus.

