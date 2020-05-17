Over the years, Apple has improved the battery life of its iPhones. However, when the iPhone gets a bit old, the battery performance drops. Apple has given some advice to users on its official website on how to save battery on your iPhone. Here are the tips you can follow to get more battery life on your iPhone:

Optimize settings on iPhone

Apple says the two simplest ways to save battery power are to adjust the screen brightness and use Wi-Fi as much as possible.





Dim the screen or turn on automatic brightness to extend battery life.

This is how you can dim the screen on iPhone

Open the Control Center and drag the Brightness slider down.





The automatic brightness function on the iPhone adjusts the screen brightness to the lighting conditions automatically. This is how you can activate it:

Go to Settings,gt; General,gt; Accessibility,gt; Screen size and text and set Auto brightness to On.

Wi-Fi use also consumes less battery compared to being on mobile data. Keeping Wi-Fi on at all times will help save iPhone battery.





Enable low power mode

Apple introduced low-power mode a while back on the iPhone and extends battery life. When the battery level drops to 20%, and back to 10%, the iPhone allows you to activate the low-power mode with a tap. Alternatively, you can go to Settings,gt; Battery to turn it on.

"Low power mode reduces screen brightness, optimizes device performance, and minimizes system animations. Applications that include Mail will not download content in the background, and features such as AirDrop, iCloud sync, and Continuity will be disabled. You can still use key features like making and receiving phone calls, emails and messages, accessing the Internet, and more. And when your phone charges again, Low Power Mode automatically turns off, "Apple explains on its website.





Turn off background app update







To improve battery life, you can disable the feature that allows apps to update in the background. Go to Settings,gt; General,gt; Background app update and select Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi and mobile data. You can simply disable the app update in the background completely to save battery.

Disable location services





This is another quite battery consuming feature on iPhone. You can optimize battery life by turning Location Services off for the app. Just go to Settings,gt; Privacy,gt; Location Services, and just turn it off.

Following the tips above can help save your iPhone's battery life.