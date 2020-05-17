How to adopt your next pet safely and virtually

Across the country, people are finding ways to adjust to our new, normal way of staying home, and for some, that means adopting a furry friend. Shelters in the US USA They have reported an increase in adoptions since the start of the pandemic, some of whom have had to create waiting lists or pause applications until they can rescue more animals. Petfinder.com, which works with shelters and rescue organizations across the country, experienced a 122 percent increase in adoption requests between March 15 and April 15.

It has led to a unique set of problems that many shelters have not faced before: juggling increasing pet adoption applications and foster homes, while having to adjust to their new circumstances.

Many rescue organizations have had to close their adoption and medical facilities, and with that change came a change in strategy. His first concern was how to ensure that his animals were well cared for with limited staff and closed shelters. For many organizations, the answer is to encourage. "Thanks to our extensive network of volunteers, we were able to temporarily move most of the animals in our care to foster homes," says Kirstin Burdett, senior manager of admissions and pairing at the ASPCA Adoption Center, "allowing us to focus on the most vulnerable animals and animal welfare partners who need our help. "

The second concern was how to adjust their adoption processes. That has led many organizations to switch to video meetings and greetings, virtual adoption events, and attempts to build connections between foster homes and potential adopters. "Some of our centers are still doing appointment-only, safe and socially estranged in-person adoptions," says Hannah Stember of the Best Friends Animal Society. However, he added, most are making virtual encounters and greetings.

Meanwhile, this is one of the busiest and most challenging times of the year for rescue organizations, as unaltered cats begin to mate in the warmer months and litters of homeless kittens begin to appear outside. Rescue efforts will be busier than before, and more pets will be available for adoption.

As a result, despite increasing consultations, shelters are still seeking support, either through adoption or advocacy. While you may not be able to visit an animal shelter, you can still use some of these virtual methods to welcome an animal into your home. However, before following these steps, remember that adopting a pet is a commitment for the rest of your life. “The decision to adopt a pet should not be taken lightly. It's a huge time and a financial commitment, "says Meagan Licari, president of Puppy Kitty NYC.

Here are some strategies and tips for adopting a rescue pet during these tough times.

Investigate local rescue organizations near you

First, be sure to decide which pet is right for you and your home. Cat, dog, lizard, rabbit, guinea pig?

Once you know, make a list of eight to 10 rescue organizations in your area. It is important to consider various sources because many shelters are awash with applications these days and some may have waiting lists. Shelters do not usually see this number of requests at any time and, in addition, many of their facilities are understaffed. Be patient. Don't be discouraged.

As you research, verify that these are 501 (c) (3) non-profit organizations. Every nonprofit has to apply to receive their 501 (c) (3) status and their EIN number which enables them to be a tax exempt charitable organization.

Take time to also do a general research on each organization. Visit their website, read some recent articles where they have been mentioned and check their social media pages. Once you're in the application process, you can also confirm with the organization how they keep medical records for all of your animals.

Be flexible when looking for a pet

Start looking for the right pet for you and your home. Visit each organization's website and check out their adoptable pet bios. You can also check Petfinder and Adopt a Pet, where you can see the profiles of pets and synchronize with a rescue organization.

Be as open as possible and don't settle for a single animal. Just as it is important to have several options for rescue organizations, it is also important to know and learn more about several different animals.

Please note that many of these shelters may not have the bandwidth to constantly update each pet profile, so if you choose one, it may no longer be available. Kittens and puppies are some of the first animals to be adopted, so there may be a waiting list to adopt when you get close. Be flexible and have a conversation with the organization. They will guide you in the right direction.

Apply to adopt

Suppose you have found a pet that you would like to adopt, and it is available. Excellent! First, you will complete an adoption application that can be found on each organization's website.

You may have to wait, as many organizations are juggling the influx of applications. But we will eventually contact you, by phone or email, to discuss the application and your interests, and possibly schedule a virtual home visit. Some of the things you may be asked include:

Your pet history

If your landlord is pet friendly

If everyone in the household has approved this decision

If you can afford to keep an animal

If you're open to advice and information on caring for your new pet

If you have any allergies to the pet you are adopting

The organization will then review your information and inform you if it has been approved.

Schedule a meeting and say hello

If approved, you will make an appointment to meet your pet. Some local shelters will schedule in-person appointments so they can regulate how many people are on the premises and take appropriate precautions. Others may schedule video calls as a way to get to know the animal virtually. Ask each organization what their process is when they contact you about their application so that you can find one that you are comfortable with.

If all goes well, the organization will schedule a good time to pick up your pet, or they can find a volunteer or carrier to take them.

If the pet is in a foster home

If the pet you want to adopt is encouraged, the organization could connect you to the foster home where you currently live. This will be a virtual video call in which you can "meet,quot; your future pet during the call. This is a good time to ask the foster home detailed questions about the animal, its personality / behavior, and see if there is anything you can do to make it happy and comfortable in your home.

Some organizations also offer foster situations where you can temporarily adopt a pet before officially deciding to adopt. Since in-person meetings and greetings are not possible for many organizations, this is a good alternative to ensure that the adopter and pet are a good match.

Join a virtual adoption event

Stay tuned for virtual adoption events! This type of encounter is the first for many organizations, but it has become an effective way for adopters to learn about future pets. It's also a great opportunity for you to hear from the organization, learn about their adoption process, and "meet,quot; several different animals that are up for adoption.

"We have seen great success operating our virtual adoption events, which take place every weekend," says Alena Jones of Houston Pets Alive. Best Friends Animal Society also recently used Instagram to organize an "adoptagram." "It allows animals to show themselves in a way that is not stressful to them and that their personalities really shine," says Licari of Puppy Kitty NYC, who recently held her first Zoom event. (Disclosure: Puppy Kitty NYC is an organization I regularly encourage and volunteer with.)

Be sure to follow these organizations on social media so you can see your adoptable pets and know when the next virtual adoption event will be.