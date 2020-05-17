How the Massachusetts seafood industry has adapted to the coronavirus pandemic

Jared Auerbach first saw the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in early January, when seafood orders from Boston's Chinatown and Chinatowns across the country slowly stopped coming.

At first, the founder of The best red, a Boston-based seafood distributor, was not overly concerned.

"The second week of March, we went down 20 percent," he said. "Things were starting to get a little weird. We spent the weekend and lost some sleep over the weekend, but it felt good. ”

On March 17, restaurants in Mass. Were ordered to close, and Auerbach, who founded Red’s Best in 2008, saw his business collapse when he made the difficult decision to suspend the vast majority of its staff. For someone who spent years concentrating intensely on balancing the supply of the sea with the demand of the public, many of them restaurant chefs, now he wondered: "What is our contingency plan?"

Across the country, seafood providers ask the same question. From fish tacos and raw oysters to seared salmon, American consumers spend approximately two-thirds of their seafood budget in restaurants or other food businesses; As restaurants closed, the seafood supply chain was dramatically altered. The CARES Act recently allocated $ 300 million to fisheries assistance funds, with approximately $ 28 million allocated to Massachusetts, but its effect on local fisheries and distributors has yet to be determined.

Foley Fish is a New Bedford-based, fourth-generation, family-run seafood processor (another location in Boston is temporarily closed), supplying restaurants and hotels like Celeste, Puritan & Co., Stockyard, and Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton with fresh seafood. After restaurants were ordered to close their dining rooms, co-owner Laura Foley Ramsden said her company lost 85 percent of its business overnight.

"Normally, if there is (a problem) in Boston, restaurants and resorts are booming in Grand Cayman or Florida or Arizona, but sadly this pandemic crushed everyone," he said.

Like restaurants they once sold fish to, seafood dealers are beginning to swing in an effort to keep their business afloat. And the future, many have decided, is frozen.

"There are a million sustainability reasons why we should have it,quot;

Launched by Sam Wulf in 1926, Wulf’s Fish gained devoted followers through his neighborhood fish market in Brookline before eventually moving to Boston Fish Pier in 2016. He has never sold frozen fish to online customers, until now. On the Wulf website, customers can purchase scallops, lobsters, halibut, Acadia red fish, sole and rainbow trout, all frozen before they are available for pickup or delivery.

"There are a million sustainability reasons why we should have it," said Alisha Lumea, director of marketing and communications for Wulf’s Fish. "There is a lower carbon footprint. You have less food waste because you don't have a fresh product that is instantly on a watch and should be discarded if it doesn't sell."

At Red’s Best, Auerbach is so passionate about the future of frozen fish that, at a time when many companies are cutting costs, he said he is investing in more equipment to help build this new side of his business. The distributor previously sold directly to consumers at the Boston Public Market, but recently introduced 10-pound frozen seafood packages, available for shipping, to your online store.

"We are literally taking this fish out of the pot in the afternoon, then it is hand filleted, portioned, vacuum packed, and super frozen," he said, describing how his vacuum packaging machines can go through cycles of six packages in 30 seconds. . "There was definitely a time when consumers would be right to say, 'I'm not eating that frozen fish.' But you should go down (to the dock) and see the technology at my disposal. Freezing technology is crazy."

And customers are hugging him. While these distributors have seen no revenue gains that mimic pre-coronavirus numbers, they have seen enthusiasm and repeat customers, particularly from those who are trying to avoid the grocery store at all costs.

"The reception has been amazing to me," said Foley Ramsden, who personally delivers frozen seafood orders to customers in Rhode Island after launching an online store (Foley also ships nationwide). "If you had told me that I would be selling frozen fish in Rhode Island surrounded by water, I mean, I'm surprised. What I don't know is if this is just a situation (COVID-19) or if it's something that will persist."

%MINIFYHTML487c068c9273fb3a43197e868f7d6c0b15%

A whole new world

Bala Paiva, chief fish cutter at Wulf’s Fish. —Wulf Fish

Lumea said she has seen two trends unfold in terms of what customers are asking for: a familiar, everyday wish for fish, and a curiosity about outside species for adventurous home cooks.

"We can't get enough haddock on the website, and if you're from Boston, that's Grandma's cooking, that's comfort food," he said. "You are baking haddock and the world is scary. And then we sell kampachi necklaces, things we wear like lark. We sold them instantly. People were on the waiting list for them."

While selling frozen fish to home cooks is a whole new world for these distributors, they are trying to make it fun and educational. Wulf released a Home Cooks SeriesThey partnered with local chefs to provide recipes for customers to follow, and most recently partnered with Bent Water Brewing Co. in Lynn to share a sidewalk pickup service. Red’s Best worked with chef Jeremy Seawell to create a custom marinade sold with salmon.

Customers may be clamoring for all kinds of seafood, but one category falls outside the frozen fish experience: seafood. Many distributors are cutting or stopping their seafood purchases entirely, both because they don't freeze well and because the average consumer probably doesn't know how to dispose of their own oysters at home.

"I don't know how people are taught to strip their own oysters if they can't see them in person," Lumea said. "Some are making videos; They are really trying hard, but it is incredibly difficult. We are not in the habit of buying lots of fresh oysters and eating them at home. That's a large part of our local food chain that is just not getting anything right now. "

Fighting for fish

With reports of widespread meat shortages in the US. In the USA, the question arises: What about seafood? The response of many providers is a resounding "don't worry,quot;.

Unlike the meat industry, which is heavily centralized with a small number of processing plants controlled by larger entities like Smithfield Foods and Tyson Foods, the seafood industry is made up of small fisheries and distributors.

"We are all processing fish here on the dock,quot; Lumea said. "It's not like there's just one big FDA-approved plant where things break down into a whole area and we're all in the same building." Everyone is cutting fish. "

The most pressing problem could be how shellfish is reintroduced onto restaurant menus. As restaurants have accepted takeaway and delivery, seafood has become a lesser presence on reduced menus.

"With reduced capacity (in restaurants), I think it will be very important that you fight to share the seafood menu," said Foley Ramsden. "If you only have three items: fried chicken, a hamburger, you really expect (the third item) to be salmon or cod or scallops that the seafood industry can offer."

That fight may come soon. On May 18, Governor Baker will share which sectors of the economy will reopen as part of the state's four-phase reopening plan. If restaurants are part of that first phase it will have a major impact on the recovery of the local fishing industry and the revitalization of the Boston Fish Pier, which Auerbach described in its current state as calm and slow.

Still, the best founder of Red’s, who has been able to rehire some of his staff, remains hopeful in the fishing industry he fell in love with decades ago.

"As I speak to you, I am standing on a 110-year-old fish pier in downtown Boston," said Auerbach. "As someone who grew up here, that's for the best."

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking coronavirus news and updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.