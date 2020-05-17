How many championships did Michael Jordan win? Breaking down his final NBA careers

How many championships did Michael Jordan win?

ESPN's 10-part documentary "The Last Dance,quot; concludes on Sunday, recounting the Chicago Bulls dynasty in the 1990s and detailing the NBA championship career with Michael Jordan.

The focus is on Jordan, who pushed the Bulls into those championship races.

How many NBA championships did Michael Jordan win?

Jordan led the Bulls to six NBA championships between 1991 and 1998. The Bulls won three consecutive NBA championships from 1991-93 and three more from 1996-98.

Jordan was the MVP of the NBA Finals in all six NBA championship races.

Who did the Jordan Bulls beat in the NBA Finals?

Here's a look at Jordan's NBA Finals with Chicago

1991 NBA Finals

Chicago beat the Los Angeles Lakers, led by Magic Johnson, in five games. Jordan averaged 31.2 points per game, 11.4 assists and 6.6 rebounds in the series, which he highlighted with the iconic "change hands,quot; tray.

1992 NBA Finals

Chicago beat Portland in six games for its second NBA championship. Jordan scored 35 of his 39 points in Game 1, which is best remembered by "The Shrug,quot;. Jordan averaged 35.8 points, 6.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds for the series.

1993 NBA Finals

Phoenix had NBA MVP Charles Barkley, but the Bulls won the series in six games behind Jordan, who averaged 41 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the series.

1996 NBA Finals

The Bulls won 72 games in the regular season, beating Seattle in six games for their fourth NBA championship. Jordan led Chicago with 27.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists. The Bulls secured the series on Father's Day, which was especially significant for Jordan because it was the first championship since his father James died.

1997 NBA Finals

The Jazz had the NBA's Most Valuable Player, Karl Malone, but the Bulls won the series in six games behind Jordan, who averaged 32.3 points, seven rebounds and six assists. This series featured the famous "Flu Game,quot; in Game 5 where Jordan scored 38 points despite battling flu-like symptoms.

1998 NBA Finals

Jordan led the final race of the NBA championship as recounted in "The Last Dance." Chicago beat Utah in six games, and Jordan closed the series in Game 6 with "The Shot,quot; about Byron Russell. Jordan averaged 33.5 points, four rebounds and 2.3 assists in the series.

Could Jordan have more titles?

Jordan retired after the 1993 season and missed most of the next two seasons, and the Bulls reached the Eastern Conference semifinals in each of those two seasons. Maybe they'll have a deeper run with Jordan and face the Houston Rockets, who won consecutive NBA championships in those two seasons.

The Bulls also reached the Eastern Conference finals in 1989 and 1990 before being eliminated by eventual Detroit Pistons champions. Detroit also eliminated Chicago in the Eastern Conference semifinals in 1988.

Chicago was swept in the first round by Boston in 1986 and 1987, and those Celtics teams, led by Larry Bird, made it to the NBA Finals.

Those are the teams that got the most against Jordan in the postseason.

What other championships did Jordan win?

Jordan's success was not limited to the NBA. He made the winning shot at the 1982 NCAA Men's National Basketball Championship.

Jordan also won gold medals at the Olympics with the United States basketball team in 1984 and 1992.

Jordan is one of seven basketball players to win an NCAA Championship, a Gold Medal, and an NBA Championship. The others are Clyde Lovellette, Bill Russell, K.C. Jones, Jerry Lucas, Quinn Buckner and Magic Johnson.

Which player has the most NBA championships?

Boston's Bill Russell has 11 championships, the most players in NBA history. Seven of Russell's teammates in Boston have seven or more championships. That list includes Same Jones (10), Tom Heinsohn (9), K.C. Jones (8), Satch Sanders (8), John Havlicek (8), Jim Loscutoff (7) and Frank Ramsey (7). Bob Cousy won six championships with Boston.

There are only four players in NBA history who didn't play for Boston who have at least six championships. Robert Horry won seven championships throughout his time with the Rockets, Lakers, and Spurs.

Jordan and Scottie Pippen won six with the Bulls, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won six championships between Milwaukee and Los Angeles.

A total of 14 players have five NBA championships, including NBA legends like Magic Johnson, Tim Duncan, and Kobe Bryant.

How does Jordan's NBA Finals record compare to LeBron?

Jordan's comparisons always lead to LeBron James, who has nine NBA Finals appearances and three NBA championships.

Jordan and James have long statistical resumes, but that six championship trump card is played more in the debate.

James had the Lakers on top of the Western Conference before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak. James turns 36 in December. Jordan permanently retired from basketball when he was 40 years old after two seasons with the Washington Wizards.