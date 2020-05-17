How a single person transmits the coronavirus to 52 people in just 2.5 hours – BGR

The new coronavirus can be transmitted by speaking aloud or singing, a new study published by the CDC revealed. Touching the same surfaces as an infected person is also a risk.

A COVID-19 patient infected 52 others from a choir group during singing practice in mid-March attended by 61 people.

The study confirms the existing hypotheses about the ways in which the virus can spread to others and indicates that social distancing, face masks and good hygiene should be the main priorities to reduce the spread.

The researchers theorized weeks ago that just talking is enough to emit virus-carrying droplets that can spread the new coronavirus. An increasing number of models have demonstrated how airborne droplets travel after coughing or sneezing, and while talking, the most recent actually measures the amount of virus a person can expel while speaking loudly. These studies also suggested that air circulation in an enclosed space may contribute to the dispersion of the COVID-19 spray and could increase the risk of infection for others in the area. Further research has shown that the virus can survive for hours to days on certain surfaces, so when a person speaks, sneezes, or coughs, everything around them can become contaminated with drops that may contain infectious viral particles.

What all this research shows is that social distancing is required whether there is a blockage or not, and that the use of face masks is paramount, especially if you have to go to places where you will be around other people. It is also recommended to wash your hands as often as possible, especially after touching objects or surfaces that others have touched. But in early and mid-March, we didn't have all of this data and we had no idea how easy it can be to get COVID-19. A new study reveals that an asymptomatic choir member who attended a 2.5-hour session was responsible for infecting 52 of his 61 colleagues, including two people who ended up dying from complications of COVID-19.

The new study was published on the website of the Centers for Disease Control, Prevention and (CDC), and comes from researchers who analyzed the choir in question located in Skagit County, Washington.

The study explained how everything happened. One person in the choir had cold-like symptoms that started around March 7. He or she attended choir practice three days later. The March 10 session lasted 2.5 hours in the evening. Several members showed up early to place the chairs, which were placed in six rows of 20 chairs each, 6-10 inches apart. Because only 61 people from the 122-person team attended the practice, some people sat apart from others while practicing for 40 minutes.

They were then divided into two smaller groups for a separate 50-minute session. Each group moved to a smaller room, with the group staying in the larger one moving the seats side by side. People in the smaller room sat next to each other on benches.

They had a 15-minute break and then met again for a final 45-minute joint session in their original seats. At the end of practice, each member returned their own chair, and then spent time around the chair shelves. No one reported physical contact between attendees. The only thing the researchers left out was the arrangement of the participants' seats to ensure their privacy.

Attendees began to develop symptoms 1 to 12 days after practice. Three of the 53 patients were hospitalized and two died approximately two weeks after onset. The study notes that 19 of them were classified as probable cases, but did not look for tests to confirm their disease. Notably, the Trump administration did not declare a national coronavirus emergency until March 13.

The conclusions are clear:

The potential of super-spreader events underscores the importance of physical distancing, including avoiding gathering in large groups, to control the spread of COVID-19. Improving community awareness can encourage symptomatic people and contacts of sick people to isolate themselves or be quarantined to avoid continuous transmission. (…) This COVID-19 outbreak with a high secondary attack rate indicates that SARS-CoV-2 could be highly transmissible in certain environments, including group singing events. This underscores the importance of physical distance, which includes keeping at least 6 feet between people, avoiding group gatherings and crowded places, and using cloth covers in public places where other measures of social distance are difficult to maintain during this pandemic.

Talking is enough to spread drops in the air, much less speak aloud or sing. Touching the same surfaces (transmission of fomites) was also a risk factor:

Choir attendees had multiple opportunities for droplet transmission from close contact or fomite transmission, and the act of singing itself could have contributed to the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2. The emission of aerosols during speech has been correlated with the volume of the vocalization, and certain people, who release an order of magnitude more particles than their peers, have been called super-emitters and have hypothesized that they contribute to events of Super velocity. Members had intense and prolonged exposure, singing while sitting 6 to 10 inches from each other, possibly emitting aerosols.

In light of everything we know about the virus right now, nothing should be surprising about what happened to this choir team in mid-March. Not wearing a face mask in crowded places and touching the same surfaces are substantial risk factors for COVID-19. This should not surprise anyone in May, after almost two months of blockades and strict measures of social distancing.

The study further confirms the findings of a similar investigation looking at COVID-19 transmission in a restaurant and the investigation looking at the spread of SARS on an airplane. The best thing you can do to protect yourself is to avoid crowds as much as possible and protect your face if you have to go outside. Singing is also out of the question unless you do it alone at home.

People walking outside and wearing face masks. Image source: Darko Vojinovic / AP / Shutterstock