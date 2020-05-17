Hope Solo's dog dies after leaving him in critical condition after a heinous shooting

Instagram

The soccer player and her husband Jerramy Stevens are & # 39; crushed & # 39; for the loss of his beloved canine who suffered a serious injury after the pet was shot in a & # 39; heinous act & # 39 ;.

American football ace Hope Solo She is "crushed" by the loss of her pet dog after she was shot in North Carolina.

On Thursday, May 14, 2020, the athlete revealed Conan, one of the five Dobermans she had with her husband. Jerramy Stevens, was in a "critical condition" after suffering a serious injury in what she described as an "egregious act".

He did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but suggested that his dog might need a prosthesis if he were to succeed.

Unfortunately, Solo returned to social media on Saturday to provide a sad update with fans. "We are disheartened to share that Conan passed away from the blood loss last night," he posted on Instagram, along with a snap of the dog. "He fought to the end. We are crushed."

The doorman then indicated that Conan had not been far from the couple's expansive property when he was attacked.

"Just a dog running through the woods, trying to get home," Solo continued. "We bought 60 acres so that our dogs have room to run and live their fullest lives. Conan was kind and loving."

"As animal lovers, we are struggling to make sense of anyone who uses their right to possess weapons to shoot pets of any kind."

It is unclear if the incident has been reported to authorities.