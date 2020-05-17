Hope Solo is heartbroken after her dog dies from shooting

Hope SoloHe shared the devastating news that his dog passed away.

On Saturday, the soccer star visited Instagram to express her pain for her and her husband. Jerramy Stevens& # 39; loss. The 38-year-old star shared that her fur baby, Conan, was shot a few meters from his property. He later passed away due to blood loss.

"We are disheartened to share that Conan passed away from the blood loss last night," Solo began his legend. "He fought to the end. We are crushed. Just a dog running through the woods, trying to get home."

"We purchased our 60 acres so that our dogs have room to run and live their fullest lives," his message continued. "Conan was kind and caring. He wandered 30 yards off our property when he was shot. As animal lovers, we are struggling to make sense of anyone who uses their right to possess weapons to shoot pets of any kind."