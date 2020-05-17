Hope Solo is heartbroken after her dog dies from shooting

Paul Morigi / WireImage
Hope SoloHe shared the devastating news that his dog passed away.
On Saturday, the soccer star visited Instagram to express her pain for her and her husband. Jerramy Stevens& # 39; loss. The 38-year-old star shared that her fur baby, Conan, was shot a few meters from his property. He later passed away due to blood loss.
"We are disheartened to share that Conan passed away from the blood loss last night," Solo began his legend. "He fought to the end. We are crushed. Just a dog running through the woods, trying to get home."
"We purchased our 60 acres so that our dogs have room to run and live their fullest lives," his message continued. "Conan was kind and caring. He wandered 30 yards off our property when he was shot. As animal lovers, we are struggling to make sense of anyone who uses their right to possess weapons to shoot pets of any kind."
She added: "We have had pets come to our property and we have always helped them get home safely."
He only shared the news for the first time that his skinned baby was in critical condition about two days ago.
"Our gorgeous dog Conan (brown, far left) is in critical condition after being shot last night," he wrote on Instagram. "It is difficult news to share, but it is more difficult to make sense of this heinous act."
"Jerramy and I are shocked and heartbroken, but we want to thank Wilkes Veterinary Hospital and its staff for quickly bringing Conan to emergency care, as well as their COVID-19 care practices," he continued.
He added: "We have heard that there are advances in canine prosthetics and we would love any information on how to get Conan a new front leg!"
The couple has been a proud mother of pets for a long time. Since Conan's death, the couple appear to have four dobermans.
