Authorities reintroduced blockade measures in northeast China, even as restrictions are loosening in other parts of the country.

A new group of viruses in Jilin, the second largest city in Jilin province, and another in Shulan led health officials to quarantine at least 8,000 people. Jilin residents have been mainly prohibited from leaving the city.

But in Beijing, health authorities said it was no longer necessary to wear masks outdoors. The capital has not reported new infections for 30 days.

A dispute over the presidential elections held eight months ago was finally resolved on Sunday when President Ashraf Ghani hit his main rival, Abdullah Abdullah, lead role in the peace process with the Taliban and a 50 percent participation in the cabinet.

The political dispute had overshadowed efforts to end the war with the Taliban. The Trump administration agreed with the Taliban to end America's longest war.

Of note: The power-sharing agreement also promotes General Abdul Rashid Dostum, a controversial former Vice President of Mr. Ghani and a sponsor of Mr. Abdullah, to the highest military rank, Marshal.

The Chinese government attributed his death to unspecified health problems. Israeli police said they found no reason to suspect foul play.

Context: In February, Mr. Du arrived in Israel, where he found himself in the midst of an increasingly tense dynamic that is creating friction between Israel and the United States.

China has been investing heavily in Israel, participating in hundreds of tech startups, and acquiring a majority stake in dairy food processing company Tnuva. But some investments have antagonized Washington, such as the 25-year lease granted to a majority-owned company by the Chinese government to manage Israel's commercial port in Haifa, a frequent port of call for the US Navy. USA, which begins in 2021.

President Trump's acceptance of arms sales to Saudi Arabia has helped prolong a war that has killed more than 100,000 people in the poorest nation in the Arab world. Bombs made in the United States have fallen in wedding shops, funeral parlors, fishing boats and a school bus in Yemen, the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

"People make miscalculations all the time," said a former senior State Department official. "But I was struck by reflecting on my time in the Obama administration that it was not just that we embarked on this adventure, it was that we did not get out of it."
Entering hospitals for the first time was a mixed bag. The entire experience was traumatizing, and it was terrifying to see the sheer volume of patients suffering there. We saw a system that had been transformed and we saw healthcare workers working tirelessly to treat all New Yorkers.

The immediate reading was fear and trauma, but on the other side of the coin there was hope and calm because the doctors and nurses transmitted the ability that we would be fine in their hands. It was a roller coaster of emotions.

We would be struck by the reality of what was happening, and then we would be in the presence of these doctors who were so focused, clear, and unwavering, and it was beautiful.

Over the course of these outbreaks, I learned about the reality behind the numbers. It is one thing to follow the news and statistics, but another to witness the underlying tragedy up close.

I really hope that this work will promote empathy for fellow Americans. We all have a role to play in this, and I hope these images show that we are all doing our best. I also hope it serves as a record in our collective history.

How has it affected me? I'm not really sure. I am still processing it. I have no idea why I'm still moving through it.

