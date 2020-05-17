Hilarious Porsha Williams video has fans laughing out loud – check it out here

Porsha Williams found a filter she loves, and continues to post funny videos on social media. Fans appreciate her humor and made sure to praise her in the comments.

Check out a fun video he shared the other day on his IG account.

‘Coming out, see you at 3030😭😂 #QuarantinahDoneHadIt VO: @ashleywoodsinclair,” Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said, "Hi Dennis, she's here with the BS again," and another follower said to Porsha, "I'm going to call your mom." Someone has to help you!

One commenter said, "Porsha gives your mom that phone …" NOW, "and someone else posted this message:" Porshaaa … I saw this 3 … yes, three times. OMG you're funny! "

Another fan said, "I swear this quarantine made people go crazy," and someone else was giggling in the comments, "Lmao! Porsha, it literally brightens my day."

A follower said: Me I love it! You have to name it and make this a series of stories. I promise we will be waiting to know about your day @ porsha4real ", and someone else posted this message re4gardign Dennis:" Dennis has every right to ask. He's starving after that 1/4 crab leg that served him. "

Another fan exclaimed: ‘Gurrrrlllll !!!!!! 😱 Take some fresh air !!!! We all feel that way! "And someone else said,"

Someone else said: ‘Dennis. Take that phone from her, I love you Porsha you are my all-time favorite. "

In other news, not too long ago, Porsha shared some new photos on her social media account of her having fun with her daughter Pilar Jhena and her cousin Baleigh. Baleigh is the cousin of PJ, the daughter of Porsha's sister, Lauren Williams.

Ad

He also celebrated Shamea Morton for his birthday, and made sure to post some wonderful photos and an emotional message to mark this important event.



Post views:

0 0